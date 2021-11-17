Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Geoff Cantin-Arku Enters Transfer Portal

    The Syracuse linebacker had been a contributor on defense this season.
    Author:

    Syracuse linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports. Cantin-Arku is in his third season at Syracuse and has two years of eligibility remaining. He racked up 104 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks over the last two seasons. Cantin-Arku was the fourth linebacker through the first 10 games of the season. 

    Cantin-Arku was a starter during most of the 2020 season before Marlowe Wax emerged late in the year. Cantin-Arku was the primary backup to each linebacker spot this year, but could be looking for a larger role and a starting spot elsewhere. He was also a strong contributor to the Orange’s kick and punt coverage units on special teams.

    Out of high school, he was ranked as one of the better prospects in Canada in the 2019 recruiting class. He committed to Syracuse the summer during that cycle after an impressive recruiting camp performance on the Syracuse campus. As a senior at Cegep Garneau, he had 55.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions as a team captain. He led Garneau to an appearance in the Division 1 Final of the 2018 Bol d’Or.

    Listed at 6-4, 230 pounds with plenty of experience at the power five level, Cantin-Arku will certainly attract a list of suitors. Whether or not he remains at the power five level or goes to a non-power five school remains to be seen. Not originally recruited to play in the 3-3-5, perhaps he goes somewhere like Nevada. Nevada’s current defensive coordinator is Brian Ward, who was the defensive coordinator at Syracuse from 2016 to 2019. There is an established relationship between Ward and Cantin-Arku as Ward helped recruit him to Syracuse.

    Read More

    Cantin-Arku 2
    Football

    Geoff Cantin-Arku Enters Transfer Portal

    39 minutes ago
    Tucker 4
    Football

    Sean Tucker Named Doak Walker Semifinalist

    2 hours ago
    Carr
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Morgan State

    9 hours ago
    Bleav Podcast Wide
    Football

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 21: NC State Preview

    9 hours ago
    Williams 3
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Football Scholarship Numbers: Where the Orange Stands Moving Forward

    Nov 16, 2021
    Babers UL
    Football

    Dino Babers: NC State & Loss to Louisville

    Nov 15, 2021
    Tucker 7
    Football

    Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs NC State

    Nov 15, 2021
    Daniels 2
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: One Signing Day Gone, Another Approaching

    Nov 15, 2021
    Member Exclusive