Geoff Cantin-Arku Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports. Cantin-Arku is in his third season at Syracuse and has two years of eligibility remaining. He racked up 104 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks over the last two seasons. Cantin-Arku was the fourth linebacker through the first 10 games of the season.

Cantin-Arku was a starter during most of the 2020 season before Marlowe Wax emerged late in the year. Cantin-Arku was the primary backup to each linebacker spot this year, but could be looking for a larger role and a starting spot elsewhere. He was also a strong contributor to the Orange’s kick and punt coverage units on special teams.

Out of high school, he was ranked as one of the better prospects in Canada in the 2019 recruiting class. He committed to Syracuse the summer during that cycle after an impressive recruiting camp performance on the Syracuse campus. As a senior at Cegep Garneau, he had 55.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions as a team captain. He led Garneau to an appearance in the Division 1 Final of the 2018 Bol d’Or.

Listed at 6-4, 230 pounds with plenty of experience at the power five level, Cantin-Arku will certainly attract a list of suitors. Whether or not he remains at the power five level or goes to a non-power five school remains to be seen. Not originally recruited to play in the 3-3-5, perhaps he goes somewhere like Nevada. Nevada’s current defensive coordinator is Brian Ward, who was the defensive coordinator at Syracuse from 2016 to 2019. There is an established relationship between Ward and Cantin-Arku as Ward helped recruit him to Syracuse.