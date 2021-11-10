WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA's Injuries, How He's Scouted Colorado

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to the media Wednesday morning about Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Alec Anderson’s injury statuses, how the coaching staff is trying to improve and what Colorado is going to look like on both sides of the ball.



