WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA's Injuries, How He's Scouted Colorado

    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to the media Wednesday morning about Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Alec Anderson’s injury statuses, how the coaching staff is trying to improve and what Colorado is going to look like on both sides of the ball. 

