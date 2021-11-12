UCLA Athletics Early Signing Period Tracker 2021
The Early Signing Period for NCAA sports started Wednesday and All Bruins is tracking every Bruin signee as they come in.
From top-rated recruiting classes in men’s and women’s basketball, highly-rated gymnasts, blue-chip tennis players and world-class athletes across the board, UCLA Athletics officially welcomed dozens of class of 2022 recruits into their programs this week.
In alphabetical order by program, here is each signee so far:
Baseball
OF Payton Brennan, Rocklin High School (CA)
OF Toussaint Bythewood, Harvard Westlake High School (CA)
RHP Cody Delvecchio, Mission Hills High School (CA)
LHP Chris Grothues, Servite High School (CA)
RHP Jack O’Connor, Palos Verdes High School (CA)
IF Chris Paciolla, Temecula High School (CA)
OF Keenan Proctor, Highlands Ranch High School (CO)
SS Andrew Walters, Corona High School (CA)
Men’s Basketball
Guard Dylan Andrews, Compass Prep (AZ)
247 Sports Composite: No. 47 overall, No. 3 point guard, No. 2 in Arizona, 4-star
Guard Amari Bailey, Sierra Canyon High School (CA)
247 Sports Composite: No. 2 overall, No. 1 combo guard, No. 1 in California, 5-star
Center Adem Bona, Prolific Prep (CA)
247 Sports Composite: No. 18 overall, No. 5 center, No. 3 in California, 5-star
Women’s Basketball
Forward Christeen Iwuala, Ronald Reagan High School (TX)
ESPN HoopGurlz: No. 49 overall, No. 7 post player, 4-star
Forward Gabriela Jaquez, Camarillo High School (CA)
ESPN HoopGurlz: No. 19 overall, No. 5 forward, 5-star
Guard Londynn Jones, Santiago High School (CA)
ESPN HoopGurlz: No. 22 overall, No. 5 point guard, 4-star
Guard Kiki Rice, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)
ESPN HoopGurlz: No. 2 overall, No. 1 point guard, 5-star
Forward Lina Sontag, Berlin (GER)
Beach Volleyball
Ensley Alden, San Marcos High School (CA)
Maggie Boyd, Marcus High School (TX)
Kenzie Brower, Naperville Central High School (IL)
Macey Butler, Westlake High School (TX)
Ky Vaickus, La Jolla High School (CA)
Men’s Golf
Lincoln Melcher, John Burroughs High School (CA)
Gymnastics
Ciena Alipio, Laurel Springs School (CA), Midwest Gymnastics Center (MN)
College Gym News: No. 11 overall, 5-star
Selena Harris, Green Valley High School (CA), Gymcats Gymnastics (NV)
College Gym News: No. 1 overall, 5-star
Rowing
Audrey Loeb, Arlington High School (MA)
Women’s Soccer
Midfielder Sofia Cook, Marina High School (CA)
United States U-20, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Forward America Frias, Leigh High School (CA)
USYNT, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Read More
Defender Cori James, Vandegrift High School (TX)
Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Defender Kathryn Kelly, Carlmont High School (CA)
Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Midfielder Ally Lemos, San Dimas High School (CA)
USYNT Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Midfielder Peyton Marcisz, Hillsdale High School (CA)
USYNT, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Goalkeeper Neeku Purcell, The Northwest School (WA)
OL Reign, United States U-20, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Forward Julia Saunicheva, Leland High School (CA)
United States U-20, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Forward Bridgette Marin-Valencia, Immaculate Conception Academy (CA)
Mexico Youth National Team, PSV Union, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Midfielder Ellie Walbruch, American Fork High School (UT)
Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star
Softball
INF Rylee Pinedo, Camarillo High School (CA)
INF Kennedy Powell, Conroe High School (CA)
C/1B Alexis Ramirez, La Serna High School (CA)
Swim and Dive
Diver Eden Cheng, London (ENG)
Finished 7th in synchronized 10-meter platform at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Distance swimmer Ashley Kolessar, Notre Dame Academy (PA)
Swimcloud: No. 101 overall, No. 2 in Pennsylvania
Sprinter Ava Lachey, New Albany High School (OH)
Swimcloud: No. 212 overall, No. 9 in Ohio
Breaststroker Morganne Malloy, Capistrano Valley High School (CA)
Swimcloud: No. 97 overall, No. 10 in California, USA Swimming Scholastic All-American
Swimmer Rosie Murphy, Granite Bay High School (CA)
Swimcloud: No. 102 overall, No. 11 overall
Sprinter Fiona Schere, Key School (MD)
Swimcloud: No. 173 overall, No. 3 in Maryland
Swimmer Courtney Seljeseth, Leland High School (CA)
Swimcloud: No. 238 overall, No. 22 in California
Men’s Tennis
Aadarsh Tripathi, Laurel Springs School (CA)
Tennis Recruiting Network: No. 22 overall, No. 4 in the Southwest, No. 4 in California, Blue Chip
Azuma Visaya, Hibernian Private School (HI)
Tennis Recruiting Network: No. 18 overall, No. 1 in Hawaii & Territories, No. 1 in Hawaii, Blue Chip
Men’s Water Polo
Utility Gray Carson, Woodrow Wilson High School (CA)
Attacker Noah Rowe, Foothill High School (CA)
Women’s Water Polo
Lily Gess, Newport Harbor High School (CA)
Carly McMurray, Santa Margarita Catholic High School (CA)
Anna Pearson, Orange Lutheran High School (CA)
Men’s Volleyball
Libero Coleman McDonough, Seneca Valley High School (PA)
Women’s Volleyball
Outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (GA)
Outside hitter Grayce Olson, Foothill High School (CA)
Setter Mokihana Tufono, Aiea High School (HI)
Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA news stories: UCLA News on Sports Illustrated