    • November 12, 2021
    UCLA Athletics Early Signing Period Tracker 2021
    New Bruins from across the country made their next destinations official by signing national letters of intent.
    The Early Signing Period for NCAA sports started Wednesday and All Bruins is tracking every Bruin signee as they come in.

    From top-rated recruiting classes in men’s and women’s basketball, highly-rated gymnasts, blue-chip tennis players and world-class athletes across the board, UCLA Athletics officially welcomed dozens of class of 2022 recruits into their programs this week.

    In alphabetical order by program, here is each signee so far:

    Baseball

    OF Payton Brennan, Rocklin High School (CA)

    OF Toussaint Bythewood, Harvard Westlake High School (CA)

    RHP Cody Delvecchio, Mission Hills High School (CA)

    LHP Chris Grothues, Servite High School (CA)

    RHP Jack O’Connor, Palos Verdes High School (CA)

    IF Chris Paciolla, Temecula High School (CA)

    OF Keenan Proctor, Highlands Ranch High School (CO)

    SS Andrew Walters, Corona High School (CA)

    Men’s Basketball

    Guard Dylan Andrews, Compass Prep (AZ)
    247 Sports Composite: No. 47 overall, No. 3 point guard, No. 2 in Arizona, 4-star

    Guard Amari Bailey, Sierra Canyon High School (CA)
    247 Sports Composite: No. 2 overall, No. 1 combo guard, No. 1 in California, 5-star

    Center Adem Bona, Prolific Prep (CA)
    247 Sports Composite: No. 18 overall, No. 5 center, No. 3 in California, 5-star

    Women’s Basketball

    Forward Christeen Iwuala, Ronald Reagan High School (TX)
    ESPN HoopGurlz: No. 49 overall, No. 7 post player, 4-star

    Forward Gabriela Jaquez, Camarillo High School (CA)
    ESPN HoopGurlz: No. 19 overall, No. 5 forward, 5-star

    Guard Londynn Jones, Santiago High School (CA)
    ESPN HoopGurlz: No. 22 overall, No. 5 point guard, 4-star

    Guard Kiki Rice, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)
    ESPN HoopGurlz: No. 2 overall, No. 1 point guard, 5-star

    Forward Lina Sontag, Berlin (GER)

    Beach Volleyball

    Ensley Alden, San Marcos High School (CA)

    Maggie Boyd, Marcus High School (TX)

    Kenzie Brower, Naperville Central High School (IL)

    Macey Butler, Westlake High School (TX)

    Ky Vaickus, La Jolla High School (CA)

    Men’s Golf

    Lincoln Melcher, John Burroughs High School (CA)

    Gymnastics

    Ciena Alipio, Laurel Springs School (CA), Midwest Gymnastics Center (MN)
    College Gym News: No. 11 overall, 5-star

    Selena Harris, Green Valley High School (CA), Gymcats Gymnastics (NV)
    College Gym News: No. 1 overall, 5-star

    Rowing

    Audrey Loeb, Arlington High School (MA)

    Women’s Soccer

    Midfielder Sofia Cook, Marina High School (CA)
    United States U-20, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Forward America Frias, Leigh High School (CA)
    USYNT, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Defender Cori James, Vandegrift High School (TX)
    Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Defender Kathryn Kelly, Carlmont High School (CA)
    Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Midfielder Ally Lemos, San Dimas High School (CA)
    USYNT Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Midfielder Peyton Marcisz, Hillsdale High School (CA)
    USYNT, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Goalkeeper Neeku Purcell, The Northwest School (WA)
    OL Reign, United States U-20, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Forward Julia Saunicheva, Leland High School (CA)
    United States U-20, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Forward Bridgette Marin-Valencia, Immaculate Conception Academy (CA)
    Mexico Youth National Team, PSV Union, Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Midfielder Ellie Walbruch, American Fork High School (UT)
    Top Drawer Soccer: 4-star

    Softball

    INF Rylee Pinedo, Camarillo High School (CA)

    INF Kennedy Powell, Conroe High School (CA)

    C/1B Alexis Ramirez, La Serna High School (CA)

    Swim and Dive

    Diver Eden Cheng, London (ENG)
    Finished 7th in synchronized 10-meter platform at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

    Distance swimmer Ashley Kolessar, Notre Dame Academy (PA)
    Swimcloud: No. 101 overall, No. 2 in Pennsylvania

    Sprinter Ava Lachey, New Albany High School (OH)
    Swimcloud: No. 212 overall, No. 9 in Ohio

    Breaststroker Morganne Malloy, Capistrano Valley High School (CA)
    Swimcloud: No. 97 overall, No. 10 in California, USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

    Swimmer Rosie Murphy, Granite Bay High School (CA)
    Swimcloud: No. 102 overall, No. 11 overall

    Sprinter Fiona Schere, Key School (MD)
    Swimcloud: No. 173 overall, No. 3 in Maryland

    Swimmer Courtney Seljeseth, Leland High School (CA)
    Swimcloud: No. 238 overall, No. 22 in California

    Men’s Tennis

    Aadarsh Tripathi, Laurel Springs School (CA)
    Tennis Recruiting Network: No. 22 overall, No. 4 in the Southwest, No. 4 in California, Blue Chip

    Azuma Visaya, Hibernian Private School (HI)
    Tennis Recruiting Network: No. 18 overall, No. 1 in Hawaii & Territories, No. 1 in Hawaii, Blue Chip

    Men’s Water Polo

    Utility Gray Carson, Woodrow Wilson High School (CA)

    Attacker Noah Rowe, Foothill High School (CA)

    Women’s Water Polo

    Lily Gess, Newport Harbor High School (CA)

    Carly McMurray, Santa Margarita Catholic High School (CA)

    Anna Pearson, Orange Lutheran High School (CA)

    Men’s Volleyball

    Libero Coleman McDonough, Seneca Valley High School (PA)

    Women’s Volleyball

    Outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (GA)

    Outside hitter Grayce Olson, Foothill High School (CA)

    Setter Mokihana Tufono, Aiea High School (HI)

