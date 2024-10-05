Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.
Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma State. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.
GAME INFO
How to Watch + Listen to West Virginia at Oklahoma State
WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Oklahoma State Game
ESPN2 Broadcast Team Announced for WVU vs. Oklahoma State
THE MATCHUP
WVU Opponent Breakdown: Scouting Oklahoma State
What Mike Gundy Said About Garrett Greene, West Virginia
WVU Starting Corner Deemed Questionable Versus Oklahoma State
Six Key Stats WVU Fans Need to Know About Oklahoma State
Will Aubrey Burks Play Versus Oklahoma State? Neal Brown Shares Update
PREDICTIONS
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Oklahoma State
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
ESPN's FPI Doesn't Like WVU's Chances to Beat Oklahoma State
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
College Football Expert Phil Steele Predicts WVU-Oklahoma State
Experts Predict WVU as a "Get Right" Game for Oklahoma State
Fans Predict Outcome of WVU's Trip to Oklahoma State
Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 6
FEATURES
WVU True Freshman Running Back is Pushing for Playing Time After Solid Bye Week
Five WVU True Freshmen "Made a Move" During the Bye Week
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 6
WVU's Wyatt Milum Making the Case for Best Lineman in College Football
Uh-Oh! Coal Rush Jerseys Won't Arrive in Time for Fans
SHOWS
Walk Thru Game Day Show: WVU at Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction
Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Oklahoma State
Between The Eers: Evaluating WVU's Transfers
PRESS CONFERENCES
WATCH: Chad Scott Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Jordan Lesley Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Asani Redwood Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Kole Taylor Oklahoma State Preview Press Conference