NCAA Approves Additional Year of Eligibility for Seniors Involved in Spring Sports

In the aftermath of cancelling the spring athletic season, including championships for Division I athletes in track and field, golf and tennis because of the COVID-19 situation, the NCAA announced Friday it will allow an additional year of eligibility for seniors who participate in spring sports.

After initially suspended spring sport competitions, the NCAA addressed concern about the opportunities for senior athletes in spring sports, but what remains to be determined is whether the student athletes will retain scholarship, and if the size of the teams will be expanded from their current limits so as not to impact the influx of recruits for the 2020-2021 season.

"It's a nice to have positive news," said Matt Whisenant. "It helps make people feel better."

The Wyoming sports impacted by the announcement are outdoor track and field, golf and tennis.

While the athletes are receiving a bonus year of eligibility decisions still have to be made on whether they will be allowed to receive scholarships,and if they are whether teams will be allowed to expand their number of allotted scholarships for one year to accommodate incoming athletes as well.

Only Division 1 sports were mentioned in the NCAA announcement, leaving athletes in spring events at the Division II and Division III levels in limbo.

There has been speculation that the NCAA could make an adjustment for basketball and wrestling, but they are winter sports and the athletes completed regular season competition. The championship matches, however, were victims of the cancellation.

The challenge for the NCAA is that the three spots that provide the organization the most revenue are basketball's March Madness, and the championships in wrestling, and track and field.

The NCAA is not involved with Division I football post-season bowl and the recently added national championship. It's biggest financial support comes from basketball, wrestling, and track and field. That figures to have a long-range impact on members schools, who receive a portion of the funds generated by basketball's March Madness.

In addition to the cancellation of all spring sport competitions, the Mountain West announced that its board of directors ordered a moratorium of on-campus and off-campus in-person recruiting for the time being.