Wyoming Swimming and Diving Adds 15 Commitments

From the desk of Amy Dambro/Wyoming Athletic Department

LARAMIE — Wyoming head swimming and diving coach Dave Denniston announced the addition of 15 student-athletes to attend the University of Wyoming beginning in the fall of 2020.

Here are the additions:

Madeline Bane, Colorado Springs Lewis Palmer High School

A three-time letterwinner in swimming while attending Lewis Palmer High School. She is a four-time state qualifier and finalist along with being a sectional qualifier and finalist three times. Bane is a school record holder in a relay event. She swims for the Woodmoor Waves and has been named a team captain. Bane has reached sectional cuts in four events and holds records in three. An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Honor Roll. Bane is the daughter of Bill and Kelly. She has two siblings, Brian and Brandt.

“We are very fortunate to have Madeline join our program. She brings leadership, strong academics and a lot of untapped talent to our program. She will do great things in and out of the pool.”

Jakob Borrman, Loveland (Colo.) High School

A four-time letterwinner in swimming while attending Loveland High School. He is a two-time state qualifier finishing fifth in the 200 freestyle as a sophomore and fifth in the 100 freestyle as a junior. Borrman has been selected All-City and a team captain. He also helped his team to a City Championship. An excellent student, he is a member of the Honor Roll. Borrman is the son of Mattias and Shelly. He has one sibling, Kajsa.

“Jakob has a great family connection to the University of Wyoming and has size and talent that will help our sprint events. We are excited he chose to be a Cowboy.”

Andrew Columbus, Edina (Minn) High School

A four-time NCSA Junior National Qualifier while attending Edina High School. In 2019, he was a Winter Junior National Qualifier in the 200 butterfly, while he scored in the NCSA Junior National meet in the same event and the 1500 freestyle. While swimming for his club team, he was named the Hardest Worker and was the Long Course IMX State Champion. Columbus is the son of David and Christine.

“Andrew visited us early on in the recruiting process and we could see his eyes light up every time we showed him another aspect of our program. He is a versatile swimmer and will help us in distance and individual medley events.”

A three-time letterwinner in swimming while attending Laramie High School. He is a four-time individual champion and won six relay titles at the Wyoming 4A State Championship meet over the past two years. He is the two-time defending champion in the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM. He was also named the Wyoming Swimmer of the Year and Swimmer of the Meet twice. De Young has been a member of the Wyoming 4A State Title Team in 2018 and 2019, while they finished in the runner-up spot in 2017. He is a Junior National Qualifier in the 50 free, 100 and 200 backstroke. De Young was also named NISCA All-American and a U.S. Open Qualifier. An excellent student, he has been a member of the Honor Roll. De Young is the son of Christopher and Janine. He has one sibling, Jordan. His father was a four-year letterwinner for the Cowboys from 1992-95.

“Max is a tremendous athlete, the son of one of our best alumni, and a flat out racer. We are so fortunate he has decided to be a Cowboy and create his own legacy within our program.”

Brooke Ford, Highlands Ranch, Co., Mountain Vista HS

A two-time letterwinner while attending Mountain Vista High School. She was an All-American selection in 2019, while winning the Continental League individual title in the 200 and 500 freestyle. During her junior campaign, she finished third in the 500 free and ninth in the 200 free at the Colorado High School State Championship meet. Ford holds the school record in the 500 free and the 4x100 freestyle relay. An excellent student, hs is a member of the National Honor Society and the Honor Roll. Ford is the daughter of Steve and Amanda and has one sibling.

“Brooke will be a great addition to all of our freestyle events. She saw campus early, but once she met our team there wasn’t a question as to where she wanted to be. We love having Colorado athletes and parents be part of program.”

Kali Franckowiak, Naperville, Ill., Palinfield North HS

A four-time letterwinner while attending Plainfield North High School. She has been a four-time All-Conference and two-time All-State selection during her career, while being named a team captain this season. She was a state finalist in three events as a junior and a two-time sectional champion during her sophomore season. Franckowiak holds the school records in the 200 and 500 freestyle and is a member of two relays that also hold the team record. An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Honor Roll and an Academic Varsity letterwinner. Franckowiak is the daughter of Chuck and Michele. She has two siblings, Ashley and Trey.

“Kali will help us in every event that involves water. She’s incredibly bright and has quiet demeanor that exudes confidence. She will make our program better in just about every way.”

Reilly Gilbert, Georgetown, Tex., St. Dominic Savio Catholetic HS

A three-time letterwinner while attending St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School. A two-time First Team All-State selection in three events during his career. He also holds six individual school records and three in relays. Gilbert has been a two-time team captain selection as well. He was a part of a team that won the District, Regional and State Championship for the first time in school history. He is currently coached by Aubrey Knapper at Texas Gold Swimming. Gilbert qualified for the Winter Junior Nationals and participated at the 2017 USA Swimming Southern Zone select Camp. He is a three-time Coaches Award Recipient and two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-America Team. An excellent student, he is a member of the National and Spanish Honor Society, High Honor Roll along with several scholastic achievements. Reilly is the son of Steve and JJ.

“Reilly is Cowboy tough, and sometimes that’s all we need to coach a great swimmer. He will help us in several events, but his versatility will also be an asset for the team.”

Lana Jeter, Southlake, Tex., Southlake Carroll HS

A four-time letterwinner while attending Southlake Carroll High School. She is a three-time Regional and District Qualifier. Jeter was also named Freshman Swimmer of the Year and Most Improved as a sophomore. She helped her team to the Texas 6A State Championship and an undefeated record in 2019, while they finished second and third the previous two seasons. The team has also won the Lonestar TISCA, District and Regional Championships the past three seasons. She also swims for the North Texas Nadadores. An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society and a three-time recipient of the Dragon Swim Academic Scholar Award. Jeter is the daughter of Tom and Stacey. She has one sibling, Luke.

“Lana will be a great addition to our team because she brings a hunger to improve, strong academics and the desire to give her all to the university and program. She is going to improve rapidly.”

Sage Morton, Laramie HS

A four-time letterwinner while attending Laramie High School. She is a three-time All-Conference and All-State selection in multiple events. She recently broke the school and state record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:03.71 in the preliminaries. Followed that up a state title in the event with a time of 5:04.17. Morton broke the Wyoming State record that was held by current Cowgirl Sani Carsrud. Morton also broke the school record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.33 and finished second in the finals with a time of 1:57.58. She was also on the 200 free relay that brought home the winning time of 1:37.23. With 348 total team points, she was a member of the team that clinched its third straight 4A Wyoming Swimming and Diving championship title. An excellent student, she is a three-time Academic letterwinner and a member of the Honor Roll. Morton is the daughter of Timothy and Shelley. She has one sibling, Kyle.

“Sage is on a fast track to speed town. She dropped a ton of time in her 500 free in the last year and I’m looking forward to her swimming more events and improving. She’s going to be one to watch in the near future for Cowgirl fans.”

Britt Nichols, Littleton (Co.) Rock Canyon HS

A three-time letterwinner while attending Rock Canyon High School. She is two-time First Team All-League selection. She was a team captain selection during the 2019-20 season. Nichols has placed the 5A State Meet for the past three seasons. An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society and named First Team Academic All-State. Nichols is the daughter of Todd and Holle. She has one sibling, Jacob.

“Britt is always smiling and it’s contagious. She is going to help our freestyle and butterfly events. For someone to swim the long events, she does with a constant smile is something I’m looking forward to being a part of for the next four years.”

Isabel Rich, Louisville (Co.) Fairview HS

A four-time letterwinner while attending Fairview High School. She is four-time Colorado state qualifier and was a member of the team the 2019 5A Colorado High School State Championship. She qualified twice for the Junior National qualifier in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. Rich was 2018 NISCA All-American consideration in the 200 medley relay. An excellent student, she was named USA Swimming Scholastic All-America. Rich is the daughter of Kevin and Jane.

“We were looking for a versatile breaststroke/IM swimmer in this class and Isabel fills that role perfectly. I’m excited to work with her breaststroke events as she is going to be a big time contributor next year for the Cowgirls.”

Zoe Robinson, Sheridan (Wyo.) HS

A four-year letterwinner while attending Sheridan High School. She is a three-time relay State Champion and an All-State selection in the 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke and the 100 Freestyle. Robinson was an All-Conference honoree in the 200 IM last season. Besides swimming, she has also earned letters in track and field. She was part of the 4x800 relay State Champion Team. An excellent student, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Honor Roll, WHSAA Student Advisory Council plus several other scholastic awards. Robinson is the daughter of Wendell and Martha. She has four siblings.

“Zoe is another swimmer we have from Sheridan and the entire team is excited she will be joining us. She brings that Wyoming work ethic you don’t find in other states and already loves her teammates.”

Brandon Samaniego, Lakewood (Ca.) Wilson HS

A two-time letterwinner while attending Wilson High School. He was a two-time All-League selection while finishing first in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. He placed first in the CIF Finals in the 500 free and second in the 200 IM. Most recently, he was ranked in the top 50 nationally in the 1,650 free and also has some of the top times at the Junior Nationals. An excellent student, she was a member of the Honor Roll. Samaniego is the son of Peter and Maria.

“Brandon is a hammer that is going to win several titles for the Cowboys and take our program to higher levels. He will be part of a really solid distance group that pushes each other daily. Our entire team is thrilled to have him.”

Kylee Theiler, Tomahawk (Wis.) HS

A four-year letterwinner while attending Tomahawk High School. She is a four-time All-conference and three-time All-State selection. She has been a 12-time Sectional Champion and twice named the Swimmer of the Year at the Wisconsin High School Sports Awards program. Theiler helped her team to three Great Northern Conference Titles and Sectional Championships plus a third place finish at state last season. She is a four-time Great Northern Conference record holder and was named the GNC Swimmer of the Year two years in a row. Theiler is the daughter of Andy and Becky. She has one sibling, Carl.

“Kylee is going to add a lot to our sprints for the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as several relays. She has a lot of energy on the pool deck and can move very quickly in the water. We are looking forward to watching her swim over the next four years.”

Harry Tjaden, Leadwood (Kan.) Olathe East HS/St. James Academy

A three-time letterwinner while Olathe East and St. James Academy. He is a two-time First Team Kansas All-State selection and a Second Team Honoree. He has placed in the top five three times and the Kansas High School State Swim Meet in the 500 freestyle, including a first place finish, and among the top ten in the 100 butterfly. An excellent student, he is a member of the National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Kansas Honors Scholar and an NSA Swimming Academic All-American. Tjaden is the son Greg and Nancy. He has one sibling, Luke.

“Harry is coming in with a distance background but has versatility in the IM’s and butterfly events. He will keep the tradition alive of swimming the tough events.”