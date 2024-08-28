1992 Dream Team Member Once Bested Kevin Durant In 3-Point Contest
NBA star Kevin Durant is generally regarded as one of the best shooters in today's game.
He learned the players of yesterday could shoot it pretty well, too.
A 2017 video recently resurfaced of Hall of Famer Chris Mullin competing against Durant in a 3-point contest. It happened at the Golden State Warriors practice facility.
Mullin starred for the Warriors in the 1980s and early `90s while Durant had just completed his first season in Golden State with a championship. The matchup didn't go as expected for anyone who was born in the 2000s.
Mullin hit nine consecutive 3-pointers to win the challenge. The video is below.
The post was full of comments calling Mullin a "plumber." It was in reference to JJ Redick saying Bob Cousy played against plumbers in the 1960s. The video surfaces at the right time because the feud between the new and old school is growing by the day.
Anthony Edwards and Gilbert Arenas both recently criticized the era for lacking athleticism. While a 3-point competition hardly challenges their claim, it proves the players from yesterday at least deserve some respect.
Mullin remains one of the most celebrated players in Warriors history. He averaged 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 16 seasons as one of the most feared shooters of the era. It led him to becoming a member of the famed Olympics Dream Team in 1992.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA