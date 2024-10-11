Anthony Edwards Critiques The Way Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant Treated Teammates
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sparked dozens of national headlines for his comment about the lack of skill in older eras of the NBA outside of Michael Jordan.
Now, Edwards' latest comment toward Jordan and another legend completes the checklist of critiquing every retired player. The Wolves guard spoke with Interview Magazine's Chris Tucker about Jordan and Kobe Bryant 'went at their teammates.'
"I can agree to disagree, because in today’s game everybody’s different. You can’t talk to everybody the same. You got to talk to players differently," Edwards shared. "Certain players can take it. I talk to some of my teammates like, “Hey, get your shit together.” But some players, you got to go talk to them on the side. You can’t really cuss them out in front of everybody."
Edwards is Minnesota's leader at just 23 years old, meaning he's quite credentialed to speak on the subject. He walks around with respected confidence while also seemingly knowing how to approach each of his teammates.
Retired players won't agree.
His former comment about the lack of skill in older eras drew responses from the likes of Magic Johnson, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Isaiah Thomas.
MORE BACK IN THE DAY NEWS
New York Knicks Legend Reacts To Major Departures In Karl-Anthony Towns Trade
Deion Sanders Says This MLB Star Is The Michael Jordan Of Baseball
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook