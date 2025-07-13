Back In The Day NBA

Bill Walton Once Threw Shade At 3-Time NBA All-Star On Live TV

Shandel Richardson

Jan 18, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; PAC-12 Network play-by-play commentator Bill Walton after the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Washington State Cougars at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; PAC-12 Network play-by-play commentator Bill Walton after the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Washington State Cougars at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The late Bill Walton was a brilliant commentator because he had a way with words. He never had a filter, always saying what was on his mind. And during the 2013-14 college basketball season, he let the world know how he felt about ex-NBA player Gilbert Arenas.

Walton was on a UCLA-Arizona broadcast when the subject of the top five players in Arizona history surfaced. After saying Arenas didn't deserve a spot among the likes of Sean Elliott, Mike Bibby and Andre Iguodala, here's what Walton had to say:

"Could've been," Walton said. "Gilbert lost his mind. Life is a series of choices. We wish Gilbert the best. We love Gilbert. He used to wake up on our living room couch."

Walton's son, Luke, was teammates with Arenas at Arizona. The elder Walton could have been referring to Arenas' incident with the Washington Wizards in 2009. He and teammate Javaris Crittenton were involved in a huge scandal because both brought guns to the locker room to settle a dispute. The incident made national news and was later turned into a Netflix documentary.

Both player were suspended the remainder of the season.

These classic Bill Walton moments were common during his broadcasts because he always kept it real. That's why the basketball world mourned when he died at 71 last May after losing a bout with cancer.

Shandel Richardson
Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.