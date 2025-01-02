Charles Barkley Once Accused Shaquille O'Neal Of Riding "Coattails" To NBA Titles
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal often argue on Inside The NBA on TNT but it reached a boil during Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cavaliers.
O'Neal used the postgame to criticize Barkley's lack of Finals experience.
"Chuck, you have no idea what we're talking about because you've only been to the Finals once," O'Neal said. "
Barkley only played in the Finals, leading the Phoenix Suns there in 1993. They lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games despite having the league's best record. It was the last series Jordan won before his first retirement.
Barkley fired back by saying O'Neal benefitted from playing with fellow Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade (Miami) and Kobe Bryant (Lakers).
O'Neal made six Finals appearances, winning four times. He won three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat. He lost once with the Lakers in 2004 and with the Orlando Magic in 1995.
"Because I wasn't riding on Dwyane Wade's and Kobe Bryant's coattails," Barkley responded. "I'm just letting you know. If I would've been riding on Kobe's coattails and Dwyane Wade's and Alonzo Mourning, Derek Fisher, I forgot him and Rick Fox ..."
The discussion ended with O'Neal threatening to throw chicken wings across the set at Barkley.
"People question why you're in the Hall of Fame anyway," O'Neal said to Barkley. "Bum."
