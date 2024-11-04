Charles Barkley Received Best Financial Advice From Mother Of NBA Great
NBA great Charles Barkley said the best financial advice he ever received came from one of his peers.
Barkley recently told a story to Shannon Sharpe about how Grant Hill's mother, Janet, broke down the finances game when it comes to gives money to friends and family.
"We were at the Olympics actually here in Atlanta in `96 and her and Calvin had came down for a couple games," Barkley said. "They said, `Chuck, we're going to be here a couple of days and we got to get back to work. I said, `Grant just signed the first $100 million contract in NBA history. She said, `Sit your ass down Charles."'
Janet Hill, who passed away in 2022, explained to Barkley the perils of being too generous. It eventually became clear to Barkley.
"She said, `Charles, I'm just going to give you some advice: do not start taking care of your family and friends,"' Barkley said. "No. 1, they're never going to stop and it's going to ruin all of your relationships. I said, `What do you mean?' She said, when you start giving people money, they're never going to ask you for money one time. She said, the second is, no matter what you do for them, the first time you tell them no, they hate you. I said, `What?' And I had to learn. People who I had been giving money to, the first time I told them no, they're like, `Nah, we're not friends any more.' That was a tough and painful lesson for me."'
