Former NBA All-Star Making Steady Progress After Having Stroke

Shandel Richardson

Jul 26, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Kenny Anderson and his guest attend the NYC Point Gods Premiere at The Midnight Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
Kenny Anderson was once among the most feared guards in the NBA. In 1994, he was named to the All-Star team after being the No. 2 pick in the draft behind Larry Johnson in 1991. After his playing days ended, Anderson's life took a bad turn.

He recently had a stroke but has since been on the way to a full recovery. Here's what he posted on X this week:

"I am back from the doctors its all good," he wrote.

In the early 1990s, Anderson helped form one of the best trios in league history. He teamed with former No. 1 pick Derrick Coleman and the late Drazen Petrovic to make up one of the NBA's most exciting, young teams.

Coleman was the Rookie of the Year in 1990 while Anderson was one of the league's top point guards. Petrovic was on the way to becoming a star before he was killed in a car accident in 1993. The death marked the end of the Nets attempt to break into the top-tier of the Eastern Conference.

Coleman was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 1995 while Anderson went to the Charlotte Hornets the following year. The Nets were one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history. They were in the same class as the early 1990s Hornets, a young squad that never got over the hump.

