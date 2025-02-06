Lakers Superfan Jack Nicholson Once "Mooned" Boston Celtics Fans In The Garden
Legendary actor Jack Nicholson is known for his Los Angeles Lakers fandom much as his movies.
He was among the celebrity superfans in professional sports. Former Lakers star Michael Cooper recently told the story of when Nicholson became legendary for his fandom.
After the Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics in the 1984 NBA Finals, Nicholson showed how much he repped his team. Cooper called it as his "one great memory of Jack" during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.
Nicholson was in attendance for Game 7 in Boston.
Jack said, `(Bleep) y'all and mooned them (the fans)," Cooper said. "Sitting up top, pulled his pants down and mooned the fans on our way out. And for us, that was our sign that you know what, the Celtics are never going to beat us again. We came back in `85 and beat them.' Jack was our unspoken leader."'
MAGIC A FAN OF JIMMY BUTLER TRADE
NBA great Magic Johnson was among those who favored the Miami Heat's trade of Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Johnson said Butler is an "awesome" fit with the Warriors. He joins four-time champions Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
Here's what Johnson posted on X: Jimmy Butler going to the Golden State Warriors is an awesome trade for the Warriors and Miami Heat for different reasons. With the addition of Jimmy Butler Golden State becomes a more explosive team and Steph gets a running mate that give the Warriors scoring, defense and toughness. The best thing about Butler is that he always takes his game to another level in the Playoffs."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA