Lakers Superfan Jack Nicholson Once "Mooned" Boston Celtics Fans In The Garden

Shandel Richardson

Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jack Nicholson attends game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jack Nicholson attends game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Legendary actor Jack Nicholson is known for his Los Angeles Lakers fandom much as his movies.

He was among the celebrity superfans in professional sports. Former Lakers star Michael Cooper recently told the story of when Nicholson became legendary for his fandom.

After the Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics in the 1984 NBA Finals, Nicholson showed how much he repped his team. Cooper called it as his "one great memory of Jack" during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.

Nicholson was in attendance for Game 7 in Boston.

Jack said, `(Bleep) y'all and mooned them (the fans)," Cooper said. "Sitting up top, pulled his pants down and mooned the fans on our way out. And for us, that was our sign that you know what, the Celtics are never going to beat us again. We came back in `85 and beat them.' Jack was our unspoken leader."'

MAGIC A FAN OF JIMMY BUTLER TRADE

NBA great Magic Johnson was among those who favored the Miami Heat's trade of Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.

Johnson said Butler is an "awesome" fit with the Warriors. He joins four-time champions Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Here's what Johnson posted on X: Jimmy Butler going to the Golden State Warriors is an awesome trade for the Warriors and Miami Heat for different reasons. With the addition of Jimmy Butler Golden State becomes a more explosive team and Steph gets a running mate that give the Warriors scoring, defense and toughness. The best thing about Butler is that he always takes his game to another level in the Playoffs."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com