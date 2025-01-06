Back In The Day NBA

LeBron James Gives Fuel To Michael Jordan Fans In GOAT Debate

Shandel Richardson

Jan 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) makes a basket against Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
LeBron James is often the most mentioned player in GOAT debate with Michael Jordan.

James recently gave Jordan fans some ammunition with his comments after a game.

"Arguably one of the greatest to ever play the game," James said of Jordan. "I wear 23 because of him. To sit here and be in the room and the conversation. Whatever it is, when you mention MJ, it's just super dope for me being a kid from where I'm from."

#lebronjames himself called Jordan “The Greatest” to ever play the game. GOAT debate is over.

MAGIC HONORED BY PRESIDENT

NBA great Magic Johnson was among 10 recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden.

Johnson joined a list that included the likes of actor actor Denzel Washington. Johnson was honored for raising awareness of HIV and as a business owner.

“Under the same bright lights, his honesty about his HIV status shattered stigma and saved lives,” said the White House. “The first retired athlete to build a true business empire, he champions underserved communities. With a legendary will and smile, Magic Johnson rose from the playground in Lansing, Michigan to become one of the most beloved athletes of our time.”

LONGTIME WRITER LEAVES KOBE OUTSIDE TOP FIVE

NBA great Kobe Bryant has all the credentials to deserve mention among the all-time greats.

But longtime league beat reporter Rob Parker feels Bryant doesn't deserve a spot in the Top Five. He says Bryant's chances were hurt by playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal when they won three straight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Kobe's not in the Top Five either," Parker said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club Show. "You know why? But the only problem is, even on his team when he was Shaq, Shaq was the most dominant player in the league, not Kobe."

In Bryant's defense, he did win two championships without O'Neal. Parker downplayed this because the Lakers added Pau Gasol when they won titles in 2009 and 2010.

"He didn't win two immediately," Parker said. "He had to go get Pau Gasol. Remember when he was with Smush Parker? I don't think he was winning back then, was he?

For the record, Parker chose Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Bill Russell as his top five.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

