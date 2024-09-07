Magic Johnson Endorses Vice President Kamala Harris
NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson is lending his support to Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.
He made it official on X/Twitter by joining 90 other prominent business leaders in an open letter outlining why they are supporting the Democratic candidate.
The letter read in part:
"With Kamala Harris in the White House, the business community can be confident that it will have a President who wants American industries to thrive. She will continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability, and a sound business environment, and she will strive to give every American the opportunity to pursue the American dream."
Among the other prominent names in the sports world featured are Mark Cuban, Maverick Carter, and Milwaukee Bucks part owner Marc Lasry.
Johnson is the CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, which works on issues of economic development and empowerment in urban communities.
During the DNC, Johnson took to X/Twitter to offer his praises to Vice President Harris during her acceptance. He said "VP Kamala Harris showed the world how smart, tough and most importantly, how ready she is to be Commander in Chief."
He also added “I’ve known Kamala Harris for over 20 years supporting her journey from Attorney General, to Senator, to Vice President – and tonight, she delivered her most powerful speech yet.”
Johnson is a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party. He endorsed the campaigns of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden.
