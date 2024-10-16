Manute Bol Rap Video Resurfaces To Help NBA Fans Honor His Birthday
Manute Bol is probably the only NBA player to ever have a world premiere rap video broadcast during an NBA game.
In 1986, the Washington Bullets (now Wizards) made a video about their 7-foot-7 center. It was first aired on CBS during the Bullets' game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Pat O'Brien made the announcement.
The video, which lasts 1 minute, 24 seconds, features some of Bol's highlights. He blocks the likes of Sam Bowie, Albert King and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar while fans call it "Bol-tending." There's even a clip of Bol hitting a skyhook from the baseline.
The rap resurfaced just in time for Bol's birthday. He would have turned 62 Oct. 16. Bol died of kidney failure in 2010. He was drafted by the Bullets with the No. 31 pick in the 1985 draft.
Bol instantly became one of the league's top shot-blockers. He also had a habit for three-point barrages. In 1993, he made six 3-pointers in one half for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Phoenix Suns. The moment led all the sports highlight shows that night.
Bol was also a conversation topic earlier this season. In 1985, he and Bullets 5-foot-3 teammates Muggsy Bogues posed for an iconic photo at the team media day. Earlier this season, 7-foot-5 San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and 6-foot-2 guard Chris Paul did a reenactment of the pic.
Bol's son, Bol Bol, plays for the Phoenix Suns.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
