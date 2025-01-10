Michael Jordan Once Shutdown A Former NFL Receiver's Trash Talk With Four Words
Former NBA player Troy Hudson believes it's debatable about who is the NBA's G.O.A.T between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
What isn't debatable is Jordan's ability to talk trash. He is the clear cut winner over James.
Hudson recently told Back In The Day Hoops On SI a story of when Jordan shut down an NFL receiver in Minneapolis. They were partying at an event hosted by ex-NBA player Trent Tucker, who is a close friend and former teammate of Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. Randy Moss, Cris Carter, Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley were all in attendance at the private party.
"We get to trash talking," Hudson said. "Now, Mike and this particular guy who was probably the No. 1 receiver in the NFL at that time, not Randy Moss. I'm not going to name names. Him and Mike, for some reason, got going head to head. They're going back and forth on cars, jewelry, stats and all of this stuff. It got real heated."
Jordan tried to diffuse the situation by simply holding up six fingers, referring to his championship rings. It wasn't enough to keep this person away.
"Dude kept coming back up, talking crazy," Hudson said. "So, finally, the dude was like, `I'm the man in my sport.' And Mike finally said something. Mike said, "I am my sport.' What can you say after that? That ended the whole debate. Everybody was laughing."
Troy Hudson is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at troyehudson@gmail.com
