NBA All-Star Claims Anthony Edwards Is No Better Than A Role Player
The saga of older generation NBA players taking jabs at Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is continuing.
The 23-year-old upset a large majority of the basketball community with a remark about the lack of skill in past eras outside of the arguable G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan. Retired four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace is the latest to comment on the matter, claiming Edwards is no better than a role player.
"At this point in his career, in my opinion, he's not better than a Derrick McKey, he's not better than a Grant Hill, he's not better than a Scottie Pippen," Wallace said on his podcast. "I'm just naming a few wingmen, again, I'm talking both sides of the ball. Now, you know Derrick McKey was a defender, offense wasn't that great. He's improving, but he's not that defender yet."
McKey, the role player referenced by Wallace, played a commendable 15-year career but was not named an All-Star once. Alternatively, Edwards is a two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA selection by the end of just his fourth season. He also led the Wolves to a Western Conference Finals appearance last year, averaging 27.6 points in the postseason.
While Wallace mentioned a fair debate with an all-time great like Pippen, to place Edwards below a consistent defender is quite a stretch.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day Hoops. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
