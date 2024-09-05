NBA All-Star Claims Anthony Edwards Is No Better Than A Role Player

Back In The Day NBA

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; NBA referee Marc Davis (8) talks to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images


The saga of older generation NBA players taking jabs at Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is continuing.

The 23-year-old upset a large majority of the basketball community with a remark about the lack of skill in past eras outside of the arguable G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan. Retired four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace is the latest to comment on the matter, claiming Edwards is no better than a role player.

"At this point in his career, in my opinion, he's not better than a Derrick McKey, he's not better than a Grant Hill, he's not better than a Scottie Pippen," Wallace said on his podcast. "I'm just naming a few wingmen, again, I'm talking both sides of the ball. Now, you know Derrick McKey was a defender, offense wasn't that great. He's improving, but he's not that defender yet."

McKey, the role player referenced by Wallace, played a commendable 15-year career but was not named an All-Star once. Alternatively, Edwards is a two-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA selection by the end of just his fourth season. He also led the Wolves to a Western Conference Finals appearance last year, averaging 27.6 points in the postseason.

While Wallace mentioned a fair debate with an all-time great like Pippen, to place Edwards below a consistent defender is quite a stretch.

