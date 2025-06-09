Back In The Day NBA

NBA Champion Details Surprising Best Asset Of Shai Alexander-Gilgeous' Game

Shandel Richardson

Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has put on a show thus far against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. He is averaging 36 points through two games, helping the Thunder tie the series Sunday night.

Despite the scoring, NBA great Avery Johnson feels Gilgeous-Alexander is more than a bucket-getter. In fact, Johnson said scoring the ball isn't even his best quality.

He spoke of it CBS Sports.

"I think it all starts with his demeanor on the floor," Johnson said. "His body language, his positivity with his teammates. Sure, he's an outstanding scorer at all three levels ... But I think his positive body language, his calmness during the course of the game. He never looks like he gets rattled or frustrated, especially when his teammates make a mistakes. That just fuels confidence in his teammates."

Johnson knows all about playing in big moments. He was a member of the San Antonio Spurs team that defeated the New York Knicks in 1999. Center Tim Duncan had a similar effect on his teammates during the title run. Johnson also saw it when he became a coach. He coached the likes of Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks and Deron Williams in Brooklyn.

He's now seeing it from Gilgeous-Alexander, who is now in position to win the scoring title, MVP and a championship in the same season.

MORE BACK IN THE DAY NBA COVERAGE

Kevin Durant mentored by NBA Legend

LeBron gets slighted by NFL Great

PACERS THOUGHT THEY HAD ORIGINAL LEBRON

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here