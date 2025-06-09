NBA Champion Details Surprising Best Asset Of Shai Alexander-Gilgeous' Game
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has put on a show thus far against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. He is averaging 36 points through two games, helping the Thunder tie the series Sunday night.
Despite the scoring, NBA great Avery Johnson feels Gilgeous-Alexander is more than a bucket-getter. In fact, Johnson said scoring the ball isn't even his best quality.
He spoke of it CBS Sports.
"I think it all starts with his demeanor on the floor," Johnson said. "His body language, his positivity with his teammates. Sure, he's an outstanding scorer at all three levels ... But I think his positive body language, his calmness during the course of the game. He never looks like he gets rattled or frustrated, especially when his teammates make a mistakes. That just fuels confidence in his teammates."
Johnson knows all about playing in big moments. He was a member of the San Antonio Spurs team that defeated the New York Knicks in 1999. Center Tim Duncan had a similar effect on his teammates during the title run. Johnson also saw it when he became a coach. He coached the likes of Dirk Nowitzki with the Dallas Mavericks and Deron Williams in Brooklyn.
He's now seeing it from Gilgeous-Alexander, who is now in position to win the scoring title, MVP and a championship in the same season.
