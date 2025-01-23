NBA Great Knew Actor Anthony Anderson Was Destined For Greatness
Actor Anthony Anderson has starred in plenty major movies.
Before he became an eight-time Image Award winner, he was Teddy Broadis on the NBC Saturday morning show "Hang Time." He was a co-star alongside former NBA All-Star Reggie Theus.
"He'll always be Teddy to me," said Theus, who had his most effective years with the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings. "... I knew he was going to be something special because he was funny then. I used to have to tell him, `Hey man, when you're going to ad lib, you've got to tell me what's going on. You can't just throw that out there like that because I won't know where to go."'
Theus took the job while he was also serving a role as an NBA analyst for TNT. The show was among the most popular on NBC.
"It was a great time in my life because I was doing TNT at the time," Theus said. "I would roll out of one job scene right into another."
Hang Time and Saved By The Bell are considered cult classics for anyone who grew up in the 1980s and `90s. The characters from the shows often interacted because they were on the same set. Theus said he had several conversations with the likes of Kelly Kapowski, Zack Morris, A.C. Slater and Mr. Belding from Saved By The Bell.
"I used to have to tell people. `I play the guy, don't be the guy,"' Theus said. "I heard that from principal Belding because we were on the same set. The camaraderie and the unity between the actors from different studios was always real cool."
