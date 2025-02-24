NBA Hall Of Famer Throws Shade At LeBron James' Play In Late-Game Situations
NBA great Tim Hardaway is the latest former player to take a shot at LeBron James.
During an appearance on the Gilbert Arenas podcast, Hardaway questioned James' play in clutch situations. Hardaway said players such as Luka Doncic, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Steph Curry perform better with the game on the line.
"If you have a team that can stop you from making shots and you go on the other end and you know you have that one guy who can make shots like Luka, like Kobe, like Michae," Hardaway said. "You see how I didn't name Lebron because he cant do it, He couldn't go to himself. He had to go to Kyrie Irving."
Hardaway was referring to the 2016 NBA Finals Irving hit the big shot to help the Cleveland Cavaliers upset the Golden State Warriors.
"I'm just telling you the truth," Hardaway said. "We I need a basket, I can't go to you. Who did he go to for game? Kyrie Irving."
Count former NBA All-Star Kendall Gill among those who are taking Michael Jordan over LeBron James in the G.O.A.T debate.
During a recent podcast appearance, Gill said James' game is too predicatable.
"I got an opportunity to play against LeBron for two years," Gill said. "That was towards the end of my career. I played against Michael for 15. I could tell you what LeBron is going to do."
Kendall Gill says Lebron has NO BAG and shouldnt be mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan:
"I can tell you what Lebron is going to do, i cant tell you what Jordan and Kobe are going to do, because theyre too skillfull. They have too many tools in their bag."
Gill said Jordan and Kobe Bryant were tougher to prepare for.
"When he [LeBron] goes right, he's going all the way to the basket," Gill said. "When he goes left, he's going to pull up for his jumpshot most of the time. I can't tell you what Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant is going to do. They're too skillful they have too many skills in their bag ... That's why I can't LeBron in the class of Michael Jordan."
