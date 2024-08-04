NBA Legend Magic Johnson Gives Noah Lyles Props After Winning 100 Meters At Olympics
NBA great Magic Johnson was among the first to congratulate sprinter Noah Lyles for winning the 100 meters at the Olympics Sunday.
Lyles became the first American to win the event since Justin Gatlin in 2004 in Athens. Lyles won a photo finish with a winning time of 9.79. He edged Kishane Thompson and Fred Kerley.
Johnson, a Hall of Famer, wasted little time to celebrate the victory. He immediately took to social media.
Here's what Johnson posted on X: "We’re all on the yacht cheering for Noah Lyles winning the Men’s 100M race and remaining the fastest man in the world! It’s the first time in 20 years that the US brings home the gold in the Men’s 100! Wow - what an exciting race!!"
Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade also joined the celebration. He used it as opportunity to silence those who criticize males for wearing nail polish. Wade is also part of the nail-painting fraternity.
"And he got his nails painted Say something," Wade wrote on X.
Lyles is now in the same class with Johnson and Wade. Johnson won a gold medal with the Dream Team in 1992 while Wade was part of the Redeem Team in 2008. This is Lyles' first gold medal. He won bronze in the 200 meters in Tokyo.
His victory came after finishing second in the earlier heat.
