Michael Jordan, Nelly Korda Headline Six-Time NBA All-Star's "Ideal" Golf Foursome

Jan 24, 1995; Phoenix, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan participates in a charity shootout at the 1995 Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK
Former NBA star Blake Griffin is doing what most do after retiring.

He's playing golf. Lots of it.

On Thursday, Griffin begins competition in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando. The event features several LPGA stars and celebrites.

Griffin was asked his ideal foursome for a day of golf. Including in the list was NBA great Michael Jordan, who was among the first basketball stars to take up in the sport in the early 1990s.

The other two were LPGA No. 1 Nelly Korda and legend Annika Sorenstam.

"I think I would go Nelly and Annika," Griffin said. "And then basketball, I probably go MJ. He's pretty fun to play golf with.

Jordan, who is considered by many as the greatest player in league history, was notorious for his gambling on the golf course. There are dozens of stories about him playing rounds of golf before games with Barkley.

The gambling aspect is what made Griffin include Jordan in the group.

"I would try to," Griffin said when asked he'd take money from Jordan. "I don't know what his handicap is right now. Yeah, he's no stranger to throwing down a little cash."

NBA great Ray Allen is also participating in the event. He is in the fraternity of former stars who took up the game during the offseason and after retirement.

