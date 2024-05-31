The Dallas Mavericks Once Had Championship Aspirations With Jason Kidd, Jamal Mashburn, Jimmy Jackson
The Dallas Mavericks have positioned themselves to win a NBA championship this season behind Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
Before that, they won a title under the leadership of Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki in 2011. Seventeen years earlier, the Mavs thought they had another contender. They selected current Dallas coach Jason Kidd with the No. 2 pick in the 1994 draft, pairing him with Jamal Mashburn and Jim Jackson.
Mashburn and Jackson were chosen No. 4 in the 1993 and 1992 drafts, giving the Mavs quite the collection of young talent. They were introduced as the "Three J's" as shown in the team promo below.
While the potential was there, the Mavs never lived up to the expectations. They went just 36-46 their first season together despite Jackson and Mashburn averaging a combined 49.8 points and Kidd leading the way with 7.7 assists a game. With things appearing on the rise, the Mavs won just 26 games the following season.
The trio combined for 59.6 points, 17.2 rebounds and 15.4 assists but was unable to climb from the cellar of the Western Conference. Tension arose between them the next season due to a reported feud between Jackson and Kidd that involved singer Toni Braxton.
The Three J's era lasted just two and a half seasons, with Kidd traded to the Phoenix Suns in December of 1996. Two months later, Mashburn went to the Miami Heat. A few days later, Jackson was sent to the New Jersey Nets.
The Mavs lost their future and championship aspirations in a heartbeat.
