Troubled Ex-NFL Star Trolls Elon Musk Situation With Paul Pierce Reference

Elon Musk joins former President Donald Trump on stage as Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on October 5, 2024.
Elon Musk joins former President Donald Trump on stage as Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on October 5, 2024. / Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
An Internet meme recently went viral because it showed a Kenyan man claiming to be the son of Elon Musk. While nothing has been confirmed (it may be a hoax), it hasn't prevented millions from commenting on it. Among them is ex-NFL star Antonio Brown.

Brown, who starred at receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, isn't buying the claim. The reason? He thinks the picture of the alleged son is really Paul Pierce. Here's what he posted on X:

Brown does have a point. The image does bear a striking resemblance to Pierce, who is among the best players in Boston Celtics history. He helped lead the Celtics to the NBA championship in 2008, playing alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

Brown is known for creating controversy. He retired in the middle of a game from the NFL while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown also had several issues prior, leading many to think he was suffering from CTE. Before things went south, he was among best players in the NFL.

His latest troll caught the attention of thousands, mostly because of Musk's popularity. After becoming one of the richest people in the world, Musk gained more fame by teaming with President Donald Trump's campaign. They supposedly had a falling out but most still associate Musk with Trump. They are arguably two of the most popular people in the world.

DURANT SHOWS LOVE FOR NBA GREAT

NBA great Larry Bird often is shown respect from his peers from the 1990s. He even receives that same love from players of today. Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant recently gave Bird the ultimate compliment during an interview.

A two-time champion, Durant was asked about his Mount Rushmore of NBA small forwards. He included himself along with LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Bird. Here's the clip:

Posted by AceHoops on Saturday, August 2, 2025

Bird is the only player from yesterday's generation to earn a spot on Durant's list. Durant, Leonard and James all dominated during the 2000s and 2010s, combining for eight championships. Bird led the Boston Celtics to three titles during the `80s, knocking off the likes of Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan along the way.

He was easily the best at his position during his career before being slowed by back problems.

