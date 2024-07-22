Video Shows Charles Oakley Is An Enforcer As A Coach Just Like His Playing Days
Former NBA player Charles Oakley played during a time enforcers were common during the game.
He was the ultimate tough guy in the 1980s and `90s, joining the likes of Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn and Xavier McDaniel. Oakley's motto was simple: never take any lip from anyone.
So it comes as no surprise he recently got into an argument with a player while coaching in Ice Cube's Big3 league. Video surfaced of Oakley jawing with player Donte Green.
The profanity-laced discussion was posted across social media websites.
Oakley is no stranger to confrontation. Earlier this month, he offered his thoughts on NBA analyst Charles Barkley. Reporter Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson asked Oakley about Barkley's television career possibly ending.
Oakley didn't hold back.
"Who gives a (expletive) about Charles Barkley. He needs to go to the gym and worry about his health. His mouth is gonna get him in trouble. I mean, he's a clown point blank," Oakley said. "He looks for attention and the stuff that he says now, he would never say back in the day about no player.
"Someone's gonna punch him in his fat mouth."
Oakley wasn't finished with his Barkley-driven tirade.
"Everybody out here knows that's why I didn't say anything back then 15-20 years ago and now he wants to say it now," Oakley said. "We were in college, the NBA and you had time to say your stuff and now 12-13 years go by and now he wants to say something now. He's just full of (expletive)."
