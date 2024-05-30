Vince Carter Says He Would've Defeated Michael Jordan In Dunk Contest During Their Primes
Michael Jordan and Vince Carter are known as two of the best dunkers in NBA history.
They've showcased during games and in the dunk contest at All-Star Weekend. Jordan won the event twice in the 1980s while Carter's 2000 championship is one of the most memorable.
So who would win if these competed against each other in their primes. In a 2001 interview with John Thompson, here's what Jordan had to say:
"I think it would be fun," Jordan told Thompson. "The fans would get entertained. It doesn't matter who wins."
Carter took it a little further when he was asked recently by Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, saying he would win.
"I'm winning," Carter said. "I don't know how I'm winning but, see, I appreciate that because that's what the era was like. MJ is going to put up a fight and I knew I would've had to bring it. Just like with Kobe [Bryant], Dr. J [Julius Erving], the greats of the game in dunking. I would love to have had the opportunity to dunk against those guys."
Carter, who is among the Hall of Fame inductees this summer, said confidence is the key to being a great dunker.
"You better be confident," Carter said. "If MJ, Kobe, and LeBron [James] as well, if they see weakness, they're going to expose you. I feel confident stepping on the floor against whoever is in that arena."
