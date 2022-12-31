Skip to main content

Another Day, Another Premier League Record For Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland set another Premier League record by scoring Manchester City's opening goal against Everton on New Year's Eve.

It was Haaland's 21st Premier League goal for City, coming in only his 15th appearance in the competition.

By firing past Jordan Pickford in the 24th minute, Haaland became the first ever player to score at least 21 goals before the turn of the year in a single Premier League season. 

Haaland's achievement was extra impressive because this period in the 2022/23 season has included fewer games than usual, due to a six-week break for the World Cup.

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring his 21st goal of the 2022/23 Premier League season for Manchester City (during a home game against Everton on December 31, 2022)

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring his 21st goal of the 2022/23 Premier League season

Just three days earlier, Haaland had become the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League, doing so in just 14 appearances.

