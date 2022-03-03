Skip to main content

Man United Candidate Erik Ten Hag Is Having English Lessons

Erik ten Hag is reportedly learning English as he prepares to hold discussions with Manchester United about potentially become their manager.

The 52-year-old Ajax boss and Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino are widely regarded as the top two candidates for the job.

Ten Hag has been in charge of Ajax since December 2017. During that period, he has enjoyed a lot of success in Amsterdam.

He was won 150 of his 203 games as Ajax boss. Ajax have won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double twice under Ten Hag and are in contention to achieve the feat again this season.

Ten Hag was also the mastermind behind Ajax's run to the 2018/19 Champions League semi-finals, where they famously lost to Pochettino's Spurs.

Spurs were said to be interested in hiring Ten Hag themselves last summer, but the Daily Mail claim that the language barrier was an issue during talks.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag pictured giving an interview to ESPN in March 2022

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag has since taken English lessons and is expected to at least get the chance to have an interview at Old Trafford.

United have opted for a patient approach in their search to source a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked in November.

Ralf Rangnick was hired as interim boss until the end of the season, giving United plenty of time to find Mr Right.

United director John Murtough revealed earlier this week that the process to appoint the club's next manager was underway.

Murtough added that the new manager "will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles".

