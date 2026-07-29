Fantasy Football No. 8 Pick Draft Strategy: How to Win From the Eighth Spot

Well, it’s almost here. The moment you’ve been waiting all spring and summer for … fantasy football draft day has arrived, and you have the No. 8 overall pick. While you might not get a top-five player

on my Top 200 list, you’re still getting a cornerstone piece for your roster.

The good news about the eighth overall pick is that, unlike the first or last four picks per round, you won’t have as long a wait between selections. Personally, I like draft slots right around here for full roster builds.

To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the eighth pick, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in a 15-round draft. Also, I’ll give you some players I’d most like to target in a best-case scenario based on FootballGuys' average draft position data, which uses cumulative ADP info from several fantasy platforms.

For this exercise, I'm allowing myself only a five-spot differential from the actual pick number. So for the No. 17 overall pick, I can't draft anyone lower than No. 12 based on ADP. Any players above that are fair game. This is a good way to keep the results and my picks realistic.

Since all drafts are different, be sure to use my positional tiers to help make round-by-round decisions. That way, even if you don’t get a specific player I’ve listed below, you’ll know the alternate options who are close in value you can turn to instead.

Note: The first pick in each round is based on my top 200 players list.

Rounds 1 and 2

When you get outside the top six overall picks, there are a handful of similarly valued players who could interchangably go from No. 8 to No. 12. I'd make an argument here for Jonathan Taylor (if available), James Cook and Amon-Ra St. Brown. But because true featured backs are so hard to come by and I think Taylor will be gone, I’m going with Cook as the eighth overall pick.

Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick (No. 8): James Cook

In Round 2, I’m taking the best running back or wide receiver available. Based on current ADP data, I’ll have my choice of running backs like Chase Brown and Omarion Hampton or wideouts Drake London, Nico Collins and A.J. Brown. You can also consider Trey McBride if you want a top-two tight end, but I prefer to wait a few rounds before filling that position. In the end, I went with London over Brown.

Fabs’ ideal Round 2 pick (No. 17): Drake London

Rounds 3 and 4

With a wideout and a running back on the roster, I’m likely to go with my second wide receiver on this pick. Based on ADP data, Chris Olave could be an option (he’s averaging out as the No. 28 pick, so he fits my parameters). London and Olave form a nice NFC South wideout punch.

Fabs’ ideal Round 3 pick (No. 32): Chris Olave

I’m going with another wide receiver here, and I'll take Tetairoa McMillan. It’s a close call between him and fellow NFC South breakout candidate Emeka Egbuka, but McMillan is the clear top option in Carolina's pass attack and is set up well to build on a nice rookie season.

Fabs’ ideal Round 4 pick (No. 41): Tetairoa McMillan

Rounds 5 and 6

With two backs and two wideouts on the roster, I’m next going with the best player available. I might also look at Colts tight end Tyler Warren depending on what’s left among runners. Ultimately, I’m going to take Quinshon Judkins if he’s available. He’s one of my favorite breakout backs, so it would be tough for me to pass on him. If Judkins were gone, I’d go with Warren or Bucky Irving.

Fabs’ ideal Round 5 pick (No. 56): Quinshon Judkins

Five Running Backs I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/wWam0l4Jgi — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 29, 2026

Looking at ADP data, I think I’ll be fine waiting on the tight end position (assuming I didn’t take Warren). As a result, I’m going back to the well and taking another running back. Looking at the board, the best available players are Jadarian Price, Bhayshul Tuten or Chuba Hubbard. I’m going to roll the dice on the rookie, who has some breakout appeal in Seattle’s backfield.

Fabs’ ideal Round 6 pick (No. 65): Jadarian Price

Rounds 7 and 8

I currently have three running backs and three wideouts, so I'm taking my tight end here. Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr. are the best options based on current ADP data.

Fabs’ ideal Round 7 pick (No. 80): Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr.

I’m back with pick No. 89, and I’m looking at quarterbacks. In fact, one of my next two picks will absolutely be a signal-caller, and I bet I’ll be able to land either Jaxson Dart or Trevor Lawrence (I’m guessing Dak Prescott will be gone) as my top starter. Regardless, I’m happy with the selection.

Fabs’ ideal Round 8 pick (No. 89): Jaxson Dart

Rounds 9 and 10

Depending on what the draft board is showing me, I might go with my second quarterback here … that would be Bo Nix, in this case. However, I would be more inclined to go with another back or wideout if someone like Rachaad White, J.K. Dobbins or Quentin Johnston were available. In this scenario, I’ll go with White. He’ll serve as the fourth fantasy runner on this team.

Fabs’ ideal Round 9 pick (No. 104): Rachaad White

I’m looking at a quarterback or a wide receiver with the next two picks. ADP data tells me I can grab Nix, Jared Goff or Kyler Murray among available field generals, but I’m going to take my fourth wideout instead. Based on ADP availability, the best options will be KC Concepcion, Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden. I’ll take the rookie, who has some sleeper appeal in Cleveland.

Fabs’ ideal Round 10 pick (No. 113): KC Concepcion

Rounds 11 and 12

In Round 11, and with four running backs and four wide receivers already on the roster, I can pick a No. 2 quarterback or tight end here. Ultimately, the choice will be either Baker Mayfield or Mark Andrews. I’ll go with the former, then take a second tight end in a few rounds.

Fabs’ ideal Round 11 pick (No. 128): Baker Mayfield

I want to grab a fifth wide receiver at this point, so I’m looking at a potential deep sleeper who could pay off. Players like Jalen Coker, Jalen McMillan and Antonio Williams could be had.

Fabs' ideal Round 12 pick (No. 137): Jalen Coker

Round 13-plus

Some folks might think I’m crazy, but I’m 100 percent taking Brandon Aubrey in Round 13 if he’s available. He has scored a combined 407 points over the past two years in leagues that use fractional scoring. That would rank Aubrey 15th among running backs, 19th among wide receivers, and third among tight ends. And, if we included Aubrey in the flex conversation, he would rank 35th overall … ahead of Devonta Smith, Javonte Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Kenneth Walker III.

Lastly, I’ll take the best available defense and a second tight end to round out the roster.

Final Roster (13 Picks)

QBs - Jaxson Dart, Baker Mayfield

RBs - James Cook, Quinshon Judkins, Jadarian Price, Rachaad White

WRs - Drake London, Chris Olave, Tetairoa McMillan, KC Concepcion, Jalen Coker

TEs - Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr., TBD

Ks - Brandon Aubrey

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