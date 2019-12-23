Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

Dodgers Still Seem to Be the Front-Runner for Indians Lindor, Could They Also Be Eying Clevinger?

Matt Loede

The rumors of the Los Angeles Dodgers being the number one team on the heels of Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor have appeared to have quieted down, but that doesn’t mean the Dodgers are any less interested in still acquiring Lindor.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Dodgers are still very high on making a deal for Lindor, but he’s not the only player they have their sights set on from the Tribe.

The tweet Sunday afternoon from Nightengale indicates that Los Angeles still has interest in a mega deal that would not only net them Lindor, but also would score them one of the top young pitchers in the Indians rotation, Mike Clevinger.

There has been some rumblings this offseason that Clevinger’s name has been brought up in trade rumors, but also that the Indians want a ton, as well as they should, for a deal involving the 29-year-old pitcher.

The Indians just traded one of their starters a week ago in Corey Kluber, and to trade Clevinger does not make a lot of sense to many fans, as the Tribe has control over Clevinger until 2023.

One would think that there’s no doubt that the Dodgers two top prospects of their organization, 22-year-old shortstop Gavin Lux and 22-year-old pitcher Dustin May would have to be in a deal for Lindor and Clevinger, if it came to that.

It sounds like the Indians are still being very stingy for the package they want for Lindor, and while he still might be dealt, the Tribe is not going to panic and make a move without getting what they want in return.

The same would go if they decided for whatever reason to part ways with Clevinger, who with longer team control might be worth even more in a trade.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

There Are Still Plenty of Reasons Not to Trade Francisco Lindor

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians were in the news this week, but not for anything the front office would be happy about. Mostly, the news involved what to do with their star shortstop, Francisco Lindor.

While We Wait, Visions of a 3-Team Francisco Lindor Trade Dance In Our Heads

T.J. Zuppe

What if multiple teams contain pieces Cleveland likes, but no single club has all of them to warrant giving up the final two years of Francisco Lindor team control? What if the Indians added a third team to the mix?

The Indians Are Not Doing Much to Dispel the Notion the Corey Kluber Trade was a Salary Dump

Casey Drottar

It wasn’t just a salary dump, right?By “it,” I mean the Cleveland Indians’ trade of starting pitcher Corey Kluber.

New Indians OF DeShields Ready to Make an Impact "I think I Will Fit in Perfectly

Matt Loede

New Cleveland Indians center fielder Delino DeShields didn't see the deal from the Rangers to the Indians coming, but now that he's in Cleveland, he's ready to be a part of a successful roster in 2020.

Exposing the Flaws in the Indians’ Proposal Deadline for Francisco Lindor

Casey Drottar

It’s officially zero hour for the Cleveland Indians and Francisco Lindor when it comes to reports that the team is ready to trade the four time All-Star shortstop.

Reports Indicate Indians Appear Closer to Moving Francisco Lindor; Taking "Final Offers" for SS

Matt Loede

The Francisco Lindor era in Cleveland may be coming to an end as reports indicate the Indians are taking 'final offers' for the All-Star shortstop.

Terry Francona on the Kluber Trade, Chatting with Lindor and What He Wants for Christmas

Matt Loede

Indians manager Terry Francona has had a busy couple of days following the trade of former Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber, and he's already looking ahead to the second half of the offseason.

The Reds Have What it Takes for a Trade of Indians SS Lindor

Alex Hooper

The Cincinnati Reds have the prospect talent that the Cleveland Indians would need to facilitate a Francisco Lindor trade. It is not a perfect fit, but it is sensible, which is what the Indians need to stir up the market.

Even After Adding Another Option, the Indians’ Outfield For 2020 Remains Cloudy

Casey Drottar

The Indians outfield remains a question mark with 2020 fast approaching, as despite a move Sunday to acquire Delino DeShields, the team still has holes to fill in the two outfield corner spots

What did New Indians OF Delino DeShields Say on Social Media About Coming to Cleveland?

Matt Loede

Former Texas Ranger, now Indians center fielder Delino DeShields has been vocal on social media about his new home following the trade that sent him from Texas to Cleveland Sunday afternoon.