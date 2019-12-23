Dodgers Still Seem to Be the Front-Runner for Indians Lindor, Could They Also Be Eying Clevinger?

The rumors of the Los Angeles Dodgers being the number one team on the heels of Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor have appeared to have quieted down, but that doesn’t mean the Dodgers are any less interested in still acquiring Lindor.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Dodgers are still very high on making a deal for Lindor, but he’s not the only player they have their sights set on from the Tribe.

The tweet Sunday afternoon from Nightengale indicates that Los Angeles still has interest in a mega deal that would not only net them Lindor, but also would score them one of the top young pitchers in the Indians rotation, Mike Clevinger.

There has been some rumblings this offseason that Clevinger’s name has been brought up in trade rumors, but also that the Indians want a ton, as well as they should, for a deal involving the 29-year-old pitcher.

The Indians just traded one of their starters a week ago in Corey Kluber, and to trade Clevinger does not make a lot of sense to many fans, as the Tribe has control over Clevinger until 2023.

One would think that there’s no doubt that the Dodgers two top prospects of their organization, 22-year-old shortstop Gavin Lux and 22-year-old pitcher Dustin May would have to be in a deal for Lindor and Clevinger, if it came to that.

It sounds like the Indians are still being very stingy for the package they want for Lindor, and while he still might be dealt, the Tribe is not going to panic and make a move without getting what they want in return.

The same would go if they decided for whatever reason to part ways with Clevinger, who with longer team control might be worth even more in a trade.