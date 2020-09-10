Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Justin Timberlake Wants a MLB Team in Nashville, Makes Investment to Bring in Club

Matt Loede

It's not unusual for a celebrity who has a huge fan base to try to get involved in professional sports, and now you can add singer/actor Justin Timberlake to that list.

Timberlake, a huge baseball fan, has a vested interest in bringing a Major League Baseball team to Nashville, Tennessee according to Fox News. 

"I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee,” Timberlake said Wednesday. 

When it comes to trying to get teams to cities, it always helps to have big names behind it, and Timberlake is the first to join the group which is known as "Music City Baseball."

From a baseball perspective, the big name of the group is former Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins executive Dave Dombrowski. 

Dombrowski has multiple World Series titles, winning one each with the Marlins and Red Sox. 

John Loar is the managing director of the group, his bio reads that he "is responsible for all day-to-day business operations of MCB. He has 30 years of experience in the real estate development, sports and entertainment fields."

Another big name involved in the group is former Oakland A's pitcher and three-time World Series champion pitcher Dave Stewart. Another name on the list who is a board member is Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The team in Nashville, known already as the "Stars," could be the very first Major League team whose majority is Black-owned.

Back to Timberlake, the native of Memphis purchased a small part of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies back in 2012.

When it comes to being in baseball movies, he was one of the stars of the Clint Eastwood movie "Trouble with the Curve," where Eastwood played a scout back in 2012.

Rumblings over the years have a number of teams who have had issues drawing fans possibly looking to re-locate.

One being the Tampa Bay Rays, who despite being in first in the AL East this season in the past have played to mostly empty seats. 

Last season they drew 14,552 per game. The Miami Marlins are another team that has had issues drawing, last season bringing in a MLB low 10,016 per home game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Indians SS Francisco Lindor Set to Wear Dodger Blue in Los Angeles in 2021?

The Indians spent a good portion of the offseason listening to team's offers for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. While 2020 has been a rather odd season for Lindor in terms of focus and some mistakes during games, he's still going to be a wanted man this offseason, and it could be the Tribe's last shot to get a big return for him prior to him hitting free agency after 2021.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Indians Send Reliever Adam Cimber to Team's Alternate Site, Call Up Reliever Nelson

After two poor nights in relief against the Royals, the Indians Wednesday made a roster move, sending relief pitcher Adam Cimber to the team's alternate training site in Eastlake. In return the team for the first time called up 24-year-old reliever Kyle Nelson.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Game #43 Observations: Silent Night for the Indians Offense, Fall 3-0 to the Royals

Carlos Carrasco was very good in throwing six solid innings for the Indians, but the offense failed to produce against Royals starter Danny Duffy and their pen, as the Indians fell for the second straight night to K.C., this time getting shutout for the fourth time in 2020, losing 3-0 at Progressive Field to fall to 26-17.

Matt Loede

Making a Case for Zach Plesac as the Indians’ No. 2 Playoff Starter

The Indians remain in a fight for the AL Central title, but no matter they are heading to the playoffs after missing it last season. The starting rotation is a huge reason the team is going to be playing October baseball, and one pitcher who deserves a chance to be the team's number two starter after Shane Bieber in the playoffs is that of Zach Plesac.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

Indians TV Ratings Sky High Among All of MLB, Set to Wrap Up 4th Straight Season in the Top Three

For the fourth straight season, fans of the Indians are tuning into watch games at an almost historic rate, making them a huge draw on STO/Fox Sports Ohio. The Tribe trails just one team for the top spot in MLB, that being the St.Louis Cardinals, but despite the high ratings the team likely will need to purge the roster again in 2021 with no fans in the stands in 2020.

Matt Loede

Is It Time to Pull the Plug on Indians Reliever Adam Cimber?

Tuesday night Adam Cimber was called upon in a key situation with the Indians and Royals tied at five apiece entering the 8th inning. Cimber, who allowed a run in the win Monday night, struggled again, getting just one out and allowing a pair of runs as the Royals beat the Tribe 8-6. The team is going to have to figure out if it's time to go away from Cimber, who continues to have big issues with his slider.

Matt Loede

Is Jose Ramirez's Thumb Cause for Concern for the Indians Down the Stretch?

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez exited Monday's win over the Royals with what the team is calling a "sore thumb." Ramirez missed most of the last month of the season in 2019 after getting hit on the hand, and the team's offense suffered. Now here in 2020 is there reason for concern over the thumb and missing time again in the Tribe lineup?

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

Game #42 Observations: Fast Start Fades as Mistakes Doom Indians in 8-6 Loss to Royals

The Indians lead the Royals 3-0 and 5-3 Tuesday night, but Kansas City took advantage of a number of Tribe miscues and a bullpen that didn't get the job done, as they scored five runs in the final three innings to take home an 8-6 win over the Indians. The loss puts the Tribe back to 10 games over .500 at 26-16 on the season.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Playoff Rotation Look?

The Indians rotation has undergone quite a shift this season with Corey Kluber being traded before the season, and Mike Clevinger being dealt at the trade deadline. Now with the postseason coming in four weeks, what will the team's rotation look like with Shane Bieber having a MVP season, and the other guys having up and down seasons?

Mark Warmuth

Game #41 Observations: Indians Top the Royals 5-2 Behind Plesac's Strong Start

The Indians got seven strong innings from starter Zach Plesac, as they beat the Kansas City Royals in the first of four at Progressive Field by a final of 5-2. Franmil Reyes had two hits, and Tyler Naquin added two RBI in the win, putting the Indians at a season high 11 games over .500.

Matt Loede