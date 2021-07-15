AL Central Playoff Preview

The current American League Central Standings have two teams with any sort of chance at winning the division.

The leader in the Chicago White Sox at 54-35 and the Cleveland Indians, eight games back of Chicago at 45-42.

It appears the remaining three teams in the division will look more towards the future than any type of run this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 15 games back at 40-41, the Minnesota Twins are 15 games back at

39-50 and the Kansas City Royals are at the bottom of the pack with a 36-53 record and a horrific 18 games behind the leading White Sox for the division lead.

The Chicago White Sox rely on starting pitcher Lance Lynn who carries a 9-3 record and a 1.99 ERA.

Additionally, other starters such as Dylan Cease has a 7-4 record, Dallas Keuchel with a 7-3 record and Lucas Giolito at 7-6.

Shortstop Tim Anderson leads with a .309 average and 96 hits. First baseman Jose Abreu has 15 home runs and 66 runs batted in.

The Cleveland Indians have had an up-and-down season. A record close to .500 and that simply is not going to cut it, at least for the division crown. The wild card is still in contention at only 4.5 games back currently.

Top pitcher Shane Bieber leads in ERA with a 3.28 mark. Aaron Civale is not far behind at 3.32. Civale also leads in wins with 10.

The leading hitter is third baseman Jose Ramirez front-running in all statistical categories. A .260 average, 19 home runs, 52 runs batted in and a .346 ops.

The Indians have three remaining home games against the White Sox and five games, including a double-header, in Chicago late September.

Clearly, this is a two-team race for the top spot in the AL Central and it is the White Sox’s playoff spot to lose.