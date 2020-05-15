Blame the Owners, Not the Players, If a Shortened 2020 MLB Season Doesn't Happen

The almighty dollar. It is one thing in this world that has caused divisions among families, broken friendships, and even caused people to use physical harm against one another.

Now it’s the one biggest thing that seems to be the sticking point in what is already becoming an ugly battle between the owners in Major League Baseball and the players to getting a shortened 2020 season underway.

The owners put out a proposal Monday that included 50/50 revenue share with the players, which is going to greatly hurt the players in their wallets if they agree to take the deal.

Back on March 26th the players felt they had a deal with the owners that would pay them a prorated salary depending on how many games are played in the 2020 season. The owner’s proposal has the season being 80 games.

Fans are already voicing their displeasure on social media, with many being upset with players like the Tampa Bay Rays Blake Snell, who was outspoken on twitch about the deal and how it would hurt the players.

The fact that the owners and MLBPA spoke for two plus hours on Thursday about safety and health with the covid-19 virus still on the minds of many shows that there is more than money that could hold back a pitch being thrown in 2020.

Eventually the sides will agree on what’s best in terms of testing and keeping the players safe, but while that’s expected to not be the end all in the negotiations, the money issue is one that would be the most likely to keep baseball off the field this year.

For those that have lashed out at the players, the one question to be answered is – why?

The sides had a deal in March, and while the owners are due to take a bath this season with no fans and half the games they would normally get, it’s not the players fault that the earliest there would be games again would be July.

It’s the players that are putting themselves at risk for a season that some feel is simply not worth it.

With traveling to various cities and stadiums across the country, the players, not the owners, are the ones that very well could catch the very disease that has been stopping sports since March.

Players have trained for years to make it to the Major League level, but if even one catches the covid-19 virus and puts their livelihood at risk for the future, was playing in a short season worth it?

Owners may not be taking the risks the players are putting themselves in as seriously as they should.

Baseball after all, is entertainment for millions and not worth dying over, but the lure of money by the owners seems to be outweighing in some regard common sense.

If the owners would hold to their deal originally offered in March, players, some reluctantly, would return to the field in an effort to get the country back to some form or normalcy.

The players deserve the deal they were presented and agreed to in March. Owners need to come to that conclusion sooner than later.

If a 2020 season does not get played over money, it’ll be on the hands of the owners, who over two months had a deal in place to play – only to let greed get in the way.