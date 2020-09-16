Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Can No Longer Count on Just the Starting Pitching

Zach Shafron

Throughout this entire Cleveland Indians season filled with ups and downs, many would cite just how stellar the starting pitching staff has performed. 

Yes, even during bad times, fans would bank on those that took the mound in order to lead this team to victories.

Well, the Indians are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. It has put them in third place in the AL Central, six games behind the Chicago White Sox (three behind the Minnesota Twins for second). 

However, since the MLB expanded the playoffs to eight teams in each league for the usual six, the Indians do still have a good chance of making it with 12 games to go in regular season play at a 26-22 overall record.

The problem is that the starting pitchers for the Tribe are simply losing confidence in the team they pitch for here in Cleveland. 

After all, the Indians are tied for 24th with a collective batting average of .229 and are 27th in team RBI with 183. Those indicators show just how wretched the offense is as a whole.

What appears to be happening is that the elite starting pitching for the Indians is beginning to lose its moxie. This is likely due to the fact of knowing that what should be hand-in-hand run support is not going to be there. 

A Cleveland starter could throw seven innings and allow two runs to the opposition, yet on this team that could result in a loss due to no offensive production.

Put this starting pitching staff on even an average offense and the streaks would be winning seven games in a row and not losing them. 

It is such a waste of so many talented pitchers. The frustration is ample among fans and certainly must be reaching a boiling point in the locker room.

Frankly, it does not take a genius to solve this crisis.

The offense must simply do its part in order to give the pitchers the wins that they deserve. Sure, the Indians may get to the playoffs because of the new format. 

Competing for a World Series is a completely different battle that takes both pitching and hitting.

Let’s see this team finish out the year with some high-scoring performances, lifting up the collective batting average and driving in many more runs. That way the pitchers know that when its time to go out on the mound, each pitch will be well worth it.

Right now, the pitchers have no confidence in the offense.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Naylor Has Been Unfairly Cast as the Solution to the Indians’ Offensive Woes

A lot of Indians fans didn't know much about outfielder Josh Naylor when the team acquired him as part of the Mike Clevinger deal, but now that he's on the roster and getting chances, fans have to scale back their ideas that he's going to be the player to change the team's offensive woes.

Casey Drottar

by

DaddyWags

Game #47 Observations: Indians Rally in the 9th But Can't Finish in Brutal 6-5 Loss to the Cubs

The Indians had an early 3-0 lead, and then rallied on a two-run homer for Francisco Lindor in the 9th to tie the game at five, but in the end relief pitcher Nick Wittgren hit not one, but two batters, the second with the bases loaded as the Cubs beat the Indians 6-5 in Wrigley Field Tuesday night to extend the Indians losing streak to seven games.

Matt Loede

Chicago Radio Talker Fired After ‘Degrading and Humiliating’ Tweet About ESPN’s Maria Taylor

Monday night during the opening game for the NFL's "Monday Night Football," Chicago sports talker Dan McNeil tweeted out a disparaging comment aimed at ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor. The tweet questioned if Taylor was an NFL sideline reporter, or a future host of the "Adult video news" awards. McNeil was fired by radio company Entercom Tuesday for the tweet.

Matt Loede

Indians Starting Nine in Chicago Against the Cubs, Hernandez Placed on Paternity List

The Indians got a day off Monday to hopefully clear their minds and get ready for the final three weeks of the season as they look towards the playoffs. Tuesday night they start a short two-game set in Wrigley Field, the site of their epic 2016 World Series showdown with the Cubs as they look to break their six-game losing streak.

Matt Loede

The Indians 2021 Roster Could May Look Nothing Like it Does Now; Could That Be a Good Thing?

While the Indians are still in the midst of a 2020 season that appears to be falling apart, a lot of fans are already looking ahead to the 2021 season, wondering what exactly this team is going to look like. With a roster full of players making more money than the team can afford, the Indians are going to have a very busy offseason and are going to have a number of tough decisions to make about what players stay and go.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

What's Next for the Indians After the Latest Six-Game Losing Streak?

The Indians are in the midst of their longest losing streak since 2015, and Monday the team will have a day off prior to starting a two-game stretch against the Cubs. The team is still in the postseason but things are much shakier than they were just a week ago, and they are searching for answers to try and get on track before they completely collapse.

Zach Shafron

Game #47 Observations: Indians Losing Streak Reaches Six, Swept in Minnesota Following 7-5 Loss

Sunday at Target Field in Minnesota the Indians offense put up five runs on 13 hits, but their pitching just couldn't hold down the hot-hitting Twins in a 7-5 setback. The loss is the sixth straight for the Indians, their longest losing streak since the 2015 season.

Matt Loede

Game #46 Observations: Indians Score, But Not Nearly Enough in 8-4 Loss to Minnesota

The Indians pushed four runs across on Saturday at Target Field in Minnesota, but it wasn't enough as the team lost their fifth straight, falling to the Twins 8-4. Zach Plesac suffered his second loss of the season in the four-run setback.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

Where Will the Indians Play in the Postseason if the MLB Decides on Neutral Sites?

The postseason is still a few weeks away, and the Indians currently have a 99.8 percent chance to make it to the MLB's second season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the playoffs in the Majors will be played at neutral sites, with the Indians (if they make it to the ALDS) playing in San Diego or Los Angeles.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever