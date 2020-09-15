Cleveland Baseball Insider
Indians Fans Are Their Doing Their Best to Push Francisco Lindor Away

Mark Warmuth

We have lived in the Cleveland area for a long time, longer than we care to remember. And we have seen how people in northeast Ohio deal with their sports grief, and in many cases, preparing themselves for the sadness.

Right now, supporters of the Cleveland Indians are doing this with their all star shortstop, Francisco Lindor.

If you are a regular reader of this writer, we have made it abundantly clear how we feel about the Tribe shortstop. 

We believe if he plays the majority of his career with the Tribe, he will be recognized as the best position player ever to wear an Indians uniform.

The prevailing thought is with 14 games remaining in this shortened regular season, the days of seeing Lindor’s smile are coming to an end. It has been speculated by national baseball writers that the four time all star will be traded this off-season.

We are very much against such a trade and would pay the man the market value for someone who if he isn’t one of the ten best players in baseball, is certainly one of the top 15 players.

Keep in mind, Lindor will not turn 27 until after this season ends, and has hit 30 or more home runs three times, 40 or more doubles three times, scored 100 runs twice (he led the AL in 2018), and has won two Gold Gloves.

While there is no question Lindor hasn’t played up to his normal levels this season, he isn’t the only superstar you can say that about in the 2020 season (see Christian Yelich’s or Javy Baez’ statistics), blaming him for the Indians’ anemic offense is simply not right.

And yes, we know Lindor has struggled this season and last season in hitting with runners in scoring position. You know who is aware and probably putting too much pressure on himself to come through? Yes, Lindor himself.

We get it though, fans are cushioning the blow of Lindor leaving after the season. So, he is becoming the poster child for Cleveland’s offensive problems. 

We hear fans saying he’s checked out on the Tribe because he knows he’s out of here after the season, and point out his 6-for-45 performance with runners in scoring position as the example.

Actually, we think it is just the opposite, and we believe Lindor and his longtime teammate and the Tribe’s other megastar, Jose Ramirez have themselves believing if we don’t do it, no one else will either.

Tribe television analyst Andre Knott has said many times, Lindor is the Indians’ leader, but Ramirez is the team’s heartbeat.

Look the reason the Indians’ offense is struggling is they are getting pretty much no production out of four positions: All three outfield spots and catcher. If they were getting hitting out of those spots, Lindor’s struggles wouldn’t stand out as much.

And when the top of the order has games where they don’t hit, you get games like Thursday night, when rookie Brady Singer of the Royals gave up one hit in eight innings.

Lindor ranks third on the team in OPS (784) behind just Franmil Reyes and Ramirez. He’s in the top five on the Indians in both on base percentage and slugging percentage.

He ain’t the problem, folks.

Is Lindor having an MVP type season? No, he’s struggled early, but hit .282 in August and has actually improved that mark in September so far, at .293, and he’s cut down on the strikeouts as well, just five in 11 games this month.

Lindor is taking a larger portion of the heat for the poor performance of the offense because he likely won’t be with the team much longer, because ownership doesn’t want to pay for great players, and it’s easier to say goodbye.

The fans are pushing his away, they don’t want to admit the Indians are better with him. We understand that’s how it works in our town. 

However, it doesn’t mean the blame is being properly placed.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
iamsohi
iamsohi

It's all our fault🙄 LMAO How about you proofread your article instead of just concentrating on your edgy ,hot take headline...

BennyBlanco12
BennyBlanco12

FAKE NEWS

BennyBlanco12
BennyBlanco12

FAKE NEWS!!!!

The Indians 2021 Roster Could May Look Nothing Like it Does Now; Could That Be a Good Thing?

While the Indians are still in the midst of a 2020 season that appears to be falling apart, a lot of fans are already looking ahead to the 2021 season, wondering what exactly this team is going to look like. With a roster full of players making more money than the team can afford, the Indians are going to have a very busy offseason and are going to have a number of tough decisions to make about what players stay and go.

Matt Loede

by

jebtribe

What's Next for the Indians After the Latest Six-Game Losing Streak?

The Indians are in the midst of their longest losing streak since 2015, and Monday the team will have a day off prior to starting a two-game stretch against the Cubs. The team is still in the postseason but things are much shakier than they were just a week ago, and they are searching for answers to try and get on track before they completely collapse.

Zach Shafron

Game #47 Observations: Indians Losing Streak Reaches Six, Swept in Minnesota Following 7-5 Loss

Sunday at Target Field in Minnesota the Indians offense put up five runs on 13 hits, but their pitching just couldn't hold down the hot-hitting Twins in a 7-5 setback. The loss is the sixth straight for the Indians, their longest losing streak since the 2015 season.

Matt Loede

Game #46 Observations: Indians Score, But Not Nearly Enough in 8-4 Loss to Minnesota

The Indians pushed four runs across on Saturday at Target Field in Minnesota, but it wasn't enough as the team lost their fifth straight, falling to the Twins 8-4. Zach Plesac suffered his second loss of the season in the four-run setback.

Casey Drottar

by

Indiansfanforever

Where Will the Indians Play in the Postseason if the MLB Decides on Neutral Sites?

The postseason is still a few weeks away, and the Indians currently have a 99.8 percent chance to make it to the MLB's second season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the playoffs in the Majors will be played at neutral sites, with the Indians (if they make it to the ALDS) playing in San Diego or Los Angeles.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Announce Starting Nine Against Minnesota, Twins Romo Hit with Suspension and Fine

The Indians starting nine against the Twins for Saturday's game will stay close to what they rolled out on Friday in the 3-1 loss. While the lineup isn't going to change much, the team won't have to worry about facing Twins reliever Sergio Romo, who was hit with a one-game suspension Saturday for jawing at Indians SS Francisco Lindor after a flyout in the 8th inning.

Matt Loede

Can Terry Francona's Return to the Indians Bench Give the Tribe the Spark They Need?

The Indians have had to play more than half the season without manager Terry Francona on the team's bench, and the stress and lack of offense has caught up with the team in their latest four-game losing streak. Francona seems to be closer to coming back to the team, and the hope now is that a return can light a fire under the team.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Make Roster Move, Shakeup at the Top of the Starting Nine

The Indians lineup has been anemic the last few days, and prior to Friday's game against the Twins the team made a change at the top of the lineup, as well as made a roster move bringing back reliever Cam Hill to the team's Major League roster.

Matt Loede

by

NoodlesMacIntosh

Game #45 Observations: Offense Still Missing as Indians Lose Their Fourth Straight

The Indians search for offense continued on Friday night at Target Field, but much like the last few games the team was unable to generate much, losing their fourth straight as they fell to the Twins 3-1.

Casey Drottar

Is Indians SS Francisco Lindor Set to Wear Dodger Blue in Los Angeles in 2021?

The Indians spent a good portion of the offseason listening to team's offers for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. While 2020 has been a rather odd season for Lindor in terms of focus and some mistakes during games, he's still going to be a wanted man this offseason, and it could be the Tribe's last shot to get a big return for him prior to him hitting free agency after 2021.

Matt Loede

by

meetmeinthedesertA1