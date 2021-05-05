Indians OF Bauers On Late Game HR Vs Royals "There's No Better Feeling...There Might Be One Other Feeling"

Monday night the Indians pulled out a 7-3 win over the AL Central leading K.C. Royals on the road in a game that draws them to now one game of Kansas City in the AL Central.

The win was the third straight for the Indians, and fourth in the last four games for the Wahoo's as they start to find their ground in the division a month into the 2021 season.

One player who has been watched very closely thus far in 2021 (and prior to that) is outfielder/first basemen Jake Bauers.

Monday it was Bauers' big blow of the night, a two-run pinch-hit homer in the 8th inning that put the Indians ahead for good, as they outscored the Royals 7-0 over the last four frames.

The homer for Bauers was his first of the season with now four runs batted in. The team could really use him getting into a solid groove at the plate and helping the team's offense score that elusive four runs a game.

Monday evening after the four-run win Bauers spoke to the media via Zoom on the big comeback win.

"There's no better feeling" than hitting a home run, "especially when you feel like you're due for one," Bauers said.

"There might be one other thing that feels as good, but I won't mention it on this Zoom call."

For Bauers he's taken his share of criticism for his lack of production since the Indians acquired him back in Mid-December of 2018.

Now he's got an opportunity to take advantage of at-bats, and we shall see if he can continue his hopeful rise to getting more playing time for the Tribe.