Abbott’s Complete Game Shutout Sparks Strong Reactions from Francona, Reds' Teammates
Andrew Abbott tossed a complete game shutout on Tuesday night as the Reds took down the Cleveland Guardians 1-0.
It might have been the most impressive pitching performance of the season for the Reds. It was Abbott's first complete game as a big leaguer.
"It sounds fantastic," Abbott said postgame. "Without the guys playing defense behind me, I don't think it's possible. There were diving catches all the way around the yard."
Reds manager Terry Francona was impressed with Abbott's performance and said he earned his chance to go out and finish the game. He also mentioned how to win a game like that, it takes a team effort.
"That was really impressive," Francona said. "In a game like that, Fraley's play was one of the best plays you'll ever see. We turn a double play that was really hard to do...The double play really gave him (Andrew) a second wind."
In the ninth inning, Abbott walked the first batter he faced and fell behind 3-0 to the second batter before getting a huge double play to change the momentum of the inning. Francona.
"I thought he deserved the chance to win his own game," Francona continued. "Saying that, if you walk the first couple of guys, that is a hard way to leave the guy in there. I just thought he deserved the chance to do that."
Spencer Steer delivered the Reds' lone RBI on Tuesday. Guardians pitcher Slade Cecconi had Cincinnati hitters off balance, striking out eight over five innings.
"I think we're just playing clean," Steer said. "Tonight was a great win. Offense, we did enough. Defensively, we stepped up. Pitching stepped up. That's what we got going right now."
The Reds will go for the series sweep of the Guardians and their sixth straight win on Wednesday afternoon.
You can listen to Fraley, Francona, Steer, and Abbott's full postgame interviews below:
