Athletics Mentioned as Possible Trade Destination for Reds Veteran

The Reds could get a trade offer for Candelario, which would be ideal.

Jeff Carr

Jul 11, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) at bat in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jul 11, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) at bat in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds enter the offseason with another logjam in the infield.

Could they trade one of their major free agent signings from last offseason?

Matthew Kalinowski of Oakland Athletics On SI suggests the A’s should pursue a trade for Candelario. He mentions the Athletics need for a power bat and potential low trade cost.

Quite honesty this would be a gift for the Reds. If the A’s are offering to pick up all of Candelario’s contract, I think I’d be ok with the Reds simply accepting a player to be named later or cash.

There is a chance Candelario bounces back in 2025. He dealt with inconsistent performances at the plate and injuries in 2024, such that plenty are writing him off. While that would be cool, the $16 million he will be making could be better allocated to the outfield or to the pitching staff, or to a long term contract for a core player.

Candelario signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Reds last offseason. He posted a .225/.279/.429 slash line last season with 20 home runs and 56 RBI.

I did not expect there to be a market for Candelario this offseason. If there is, then Reds President Nick Krall should be on the phone with the A’s right now.

Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

