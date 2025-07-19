Inside The Reds

Austin Hays, Terry Francona, and Others React to Reds 8-4 Comeback Win Over Mets

The Reds have won five of their last six games.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) celebrates his two run home run against the New York Mets with first baseman Spencer Steer (7) in front of Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jul 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) celebrates his two run home run against the New York Mets with first baseman Spencer Steer (7) in front of Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds used four home runs to power past the New York Mets 8-4 on Friday night.

On Thursday, the Reds had an optional workout at Great American Ball Park. Everyone attended, except Elly De La Cruz, who was told to stay home and rest by Reds manager Terry Francona.

At the end of the workout, the team did an opposite-field home run derby contest. Austin Hays won. On Friday, Hays hit two home runs, both to the opposite field.

"Yesterday, when I was trying to hit opposite-field home runs to get more points, I kept popping it up," Hays said. "I was sticking to the single to the opposite field approach tonight. I caught a couple of balls that were up in the zone just right and got them over the wall."

Francona wasn't going to take credit for the home run contest, but he said it did feel good.

"It could have been that or it could have been the three tacos he had earlier today," Francona said. "I think that is what he was crediting. I mean I was pretty fired up. It was pretty cool to see that happen."

After Nick Lodolo gave up two runs early, he buckled down and gave the Reds seven strong innings. It was his team-leading 12th quality start of the season. He found his rhythm after a tough start to the game.

"At the beginning, I just found myself a little bit out of sync," Lodolo said. I was kind of fighting myself, even a little the rest of the night. But I was happy. I found a way to manage it and get it going in the right direction."

You can listen to Lodolo, Hays, and Francona's postgame comments below:

