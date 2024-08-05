Cincinnati Reds' Front Office Appears to be Focused on Wrong Things
You can explain a Cincinnati Reds performance—whether it's good or bad—in a bunch of different ways thanks to all of the statistics they have in baseball. It’s one of the greatest things about the sport.
Despite all of the statistics available, organizations should really only focusing on one thing: wins and losses.
This may seem elementary and I know I am preaching to the choir here, but consider what Nick Krall said to reporters af
“I didn’t want to put a bunch of younger players on the roster just to put younger players on the roster," Krall said. "We’ve got a good group of veterans. We could have traded three-or-four more relievers if we really wanted to go down that road. But this team has a positive 41 run differential. We haven’t won the games we should have won. We do have a shot.”
That quote has the same energy as something like what you may hear in the workplace:
“I didn’t finish the presentation on time and I know we lost the client, but I come in to work on time every day, so I’m doing a good job.”
I’m starting to wonder if Krall and the Reds front office can actually deliver a winner.
Run differential, and metrics like it, are fine tools to explain a performance and add a bit of optimism to a team’s outlook.
I don’t want the man in charge worried about that. I want him looking at wins and losses. If they aren’t adequate, fix it.
You may even be thinking that run differential is a smaller part of a larger picture that is wins and losses. Fine. He seems a bit fixated on this one piece of the pie.
There are plenty of stats that say the Reds are on the right track, and there are plenty that plead for help. Krall is the one that must make all the stats add up to wins and losses. When they don’t, he should answer for it.
Unless that isn’t what the organization is worried about. That leads to a question with a much more depressing answer and I need another cup of coffee before I delve into that rabbit hole.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Beat Cleveland Guardians to Split Series in Battle For Ohio Cup
Demoting Graham Ashcroft Shows Cincinnati Reds Are Focused on Ultimate Goal
Can Rejuvenated Cincinnati Reds Stay Hot Through the All-Star Break?
Look: Fan Gets Tased After Running on Field During Reds’ Loss to Guardians
Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds fall to Cleveland Guardians 5-3
Watch: Broadcast and Radio Calls of Final Out in Reds’ Win Over Cubs
Cincinnati Reds Receive Unfortunate Injury News About Two Key Players
Watch: 16 Years Ago: Ken Griffey Jr. Hits Home Run No. 600
Will Cincinnati Reds be Buyers or Sellers at 2024 Trade Deadline in July?
Cincinnati Reds Call Up No. 11 Prospect Blake Dunn From Minor Leagues
Frankie Montas Makes History in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Veteran Mike Ford Becomes Free Agent After Being Outrighted to Triple-A
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast