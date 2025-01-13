Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Have More Money for 2025 Roster Following New TV Contract

The Reds new TV deal opens up possibilities to upgrade the roster.

Feb 16, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds agreed to a new TV deal with FanDuel Sports Network that will make Reds games slightly easier to watch but also add a few more dollars to the budget.

Per Gordon Whittenmeyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Reds officials say the new agreement represents a "slight" increase in revenue over what was anticipated going with the MLB broadcast plan and presumably over FanDuel's last offer in November.

While that number was not reported, it is easier to see the Reds making a move to add to the roster now than it was 24 hours ago.

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Reds' New TV Deal

I do not believe this immediately launches the Reds into the Anthony Santander sweepstakes, even though his goals may have changed with his next contract. This does open the Reds up to a greater possibility of acquiring outfield help somewhere. Whether it be through trade or for a different free agent like Randal Grichuk.

With Nick Krall sighting the savings from trading a compensatory draft pick, it is clear money is tight and they might not make many roster improvements between now and spring training. MLB teams make the lion share of their revenue off TV contracts. 

The Reds signing a TV contract that is for more revenue than they were goin to receive means there is more money for the roster. Let’s see what Krall comes back with in the coming days/weeks.

