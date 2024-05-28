Cincinnati Reds Pitching Staff Starting to Silence Doubters
The Cincinnati Reds entered the 2024 season with a huge question mark on the pitching staff. As of the first big checkpoint of the season, Memorial Day, the Reds are answering this question in a positive way.
The Reds are viewed favorably through the lens of FanGraphs WAR calculation. According to that, the Reds have the fourth-best pitching staff in MLB. They have a total of 6.8 WAR, so far, which is just behind the Kansas City Royals at 6.9.
Hunter Greene (1.9 WAR), Nick Martinez (1.3), Fernando Cruz (1.1), and Nick Lodolo (1.0) comprise the majority of the Reds pitching WAR. This has been the biggest reason to be excited for a turnaround in this team. They have shown just how good they can be over the past four games.
The Reds are 10th in MLB in strikeouts per nine innings and right around league average with most other pitching statistics. The one thing they do need to improve on is grind ball rate. They are second to last in forcing ground balls with a rate of just 37.5%.
The performances that the Reds have seen at the top are the kind they can rely on for a playoff run. Don't look now, but the Reds may have a good pitching staff this season, which gives them a great foundation as they head into the summer.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn’t Hit Against Padres
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast