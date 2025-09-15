Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Playoff Picture: Where They Stand Ahead of Showdown vs Cardinals

It was a rough weekend...

Greg Kuffner

Sep 14, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Willie Maclver (65) tags out Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Gavin Lux (2) at home plate during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Willie Maclver (65) tags out Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Gavin Lux (2) at home plate during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images / Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
With just 13 games remaining in the regular season, the Cincinnati Reds are 2 1/2 games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

As it stands on Monday at 10 am, here are the current National League Wild Card standings:

Chicago Cubs 85-64 (+8.5)
San Diego Padres 82-68 (+5.0)
New York Mets 77-73
San Francisco Giants 75-74 (1.5)
Arizona Diamondbacks 75-75 (2.5)
Cincinnati Reds 74-75 (2.5)

The Reds start a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. Zack Littell will start on the mound for Cincinnati, while the Cardinals will start Matthew Liberatore.

The Giants and Diamondbacks start a three-game series against one another. Kai-Wei Teng will start on the mound for San Francisco, while Zac Gallen will start for Arizona.

The New York Mets are off on Monday before starting a three-game series wih the San Diego Padres.

The Reds are not only 2 1/2 games back, but they have three teams in front of them. They'll need to put together a big win streak to end the season if they want to have any shot at making the playoffs.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

