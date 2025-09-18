Cincinnati Reds Playoff Picture: Where They Stand Ahead of Showdown vs Cubs
With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Cincinnati Reds are two games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
As it stands on Thursday at 10 am, here are the current National League Wild Card standings:
Chicago Cubs 88-64 (+10.0)
San Diego Padres 83-69 (+5.0)
New York Mets 78-74
Arizona Diamondbacks 77-76 (1.5)
Cincinnati Reds 76-76 (2.0)
San Francisco Giants 76-76 (2.0)
The Reds start a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. Hunter Greene will start on the mound for Cincinnati, while the Cubs have not announced a starter yet.
The Diamondbacks are off on Thursday before starting a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Giants start a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. Robie Ray will start on the mound for San Francisco while Clayton Kershaw will start for Los Angeles.
The New York Mets wrap up their series with the San Diego Padres on Thursday before facing the Washington Nationals over the weekend. Jonah Tong will start for New York, while Randy Vasquez will start for San Diego.
The Reds need to treat every game like it's a must-win game down the stretch. That starts on Thursday night.
