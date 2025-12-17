Report: Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Signs With New York Mets

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luke Weaver has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Mets for $22 million, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Weaver, 32, started 21 games for the Reds in 2023 and went 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA. After the Reds released him, he appeared in five games with the Seattle Mariners and three games with the New York Yankees.

In 2024, Weaver turned his career around as a reliever in New York. The veteran appeared in 62 games and had an ERA of 2.89. He followed that up with another strong season out of New York's bullpen in 2025.

Weaver was drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals out of Florida State University. The right-hander made his MLB debut as a 22-year-old on August 13, 2016. He gave up two runs on four hits in four innings against the Chicago Cubs.

When you see Weaver gets $22 million, it makes you feel even better about the Reds getting Pagan to come back on a two-year, $20 million deal.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



