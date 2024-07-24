Cincinnati Reds Take Series: Beat Atlanta Braves 9-4
The Cincinnati Reds (49-53) beat the Atlanta Braves (54-46) 9-4 in the first game of the doubleheader.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
The Bats were Hot Hot Hot
With one out in the first inning, Elly De La Cruz got things started with a single before stealing his 50th base of the season. Spencer Steer hit a triple down the right-field line, but was able to score on the play after a throwing error by the Braves' second baseman. After a Tyler Stephenson walk, Jake Fraley launched his second home run of the season off the right-field foul pole to give the Reds a 4-0 lead.
After the Braves added three runs in the first two innings, the Reds' offense scored three more in the third. De La Cruz hit his team-leading 18th home run of the season before Noelvi Marte knocked in two runs with a two-out double to the left-center field gap.
In the fourth, Steer hit his third extra-base hit of the day, scoring De La Cruz and Jeimer Candelario to extend the lead and make it a 9-4 Reds lead.
Frankie Montas's Struggles Continue
Montas came into the game with a 7.56 ERA in the month of July. He struggled again today. The right-hander gave up 10 hits and four runs over 4 1/3 innings. he walked three and struck out six. His ERA on the season is now up to 5.01.
Bullpen Shines, Preserves Reds' Lead
After Montas pitched only 4 1/3 innings, the Reds bullpen was forced to throw 4 2/3 innings. Sam Moll came in with the bases loaded and only one out in the fifth and was able to strand all three runners. Lucas Sims pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Tony Santillan stuck out four in two scoreless innings. Justin Wilson added a 1-2-3 scoreless ninth.
Up Next
The Reds and Braves will face off in game two of the doubleheader at 6:05 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz extended his hit streak to 11 games.
- De La Cruz had three hits and two stolen bases.
- De La Cruz had two errors in the game, his 19th and 20th of the season.
- Sam Moll has not allowed a run in his last six games.
- Spencer Steer had three hits and three runs batted in.
- Jake Fraley had three hits, including his first home run since April 15.
