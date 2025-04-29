Cincinnati Reds Third Baseman Noelvi Marte is Worth Believing In
CINCINNATI -- Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte is putting "hot" in the "hot corner."
Through just 13 games this season, after beginning the season in Triple-A, Marte is hitting a ridiculous .370 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. That's the kind of production the Reds need from Marte, perhaps more than they were expecting. More importantly, though, it's the kind of production they need at third base.
Third base is one of the most important and prominent positions in Major League Baseball. It's called the hot corner for a reason, and that's not just for defensive purposes. Then again, there have been some legendary defensive third basemen throughout MLB history, including eight-time Gold Glove winner and former Red Scott Rolen.
But third basemen are also expected to hit and hit with power. Think of the best third basemen in MLB today and throughout history. They're viewed, and have been viewed, as sluggers at the plate, ones that have the potential to rake extra-base hits and smash home runs every time they're up to bat.
That's what Marte is becoming for the Reds, who delivered an RBI triple in the Reds 3-1 win Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cincinnati has been lacking a third baseman like Marte for years. It's been a glaring weakness in the field and at the plate without a consistent, long-term third baseman.
Give the Reds credit for trying several options at the hot corner, including Elly De La Cruz when he was first called up in June of 2023. De La Cruz moved to shortstop later in his rookie season, and the other third basemen the Reds have had since Todd Frazier was traded in the Summer of 2017 have not worked out long term.
Marte looks to be different. He's hitting the ball with a ton of confidence right now. Starting the season in Triple-A was the best thing that could have happened to the 23-year-old this season, as evidenced by only having six strikeouts through his first 13 games at the major league level in 2025.
Third basemen are known for offense, and Marte is really ascending on that front. The 23-year-old also only has two errors on the season, and if he can keep his error total low and his fielding percentage high then he could emerge as one of the best all-around third basemen in all of baseball.
Marte is hitting like an All-Star third baseman right now. If the Reds keep winning, he'll be getting votes to be in the MLB All Star Game in Atlanta in mid-July.
It's been a long time since the Reds have had a third baseman who can hit with power. Marte looks to be just that, and that's going to be crucial for the Reds as the calendar flips to May and spring becomes summer.
