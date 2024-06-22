Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox: Game Two Preview

The Reds ended the Red Sox five-game win streak on Friday night.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 16, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds took down the Boston Red Sox 5-2 in game one of the series on Friday night.

In game two of the series, Frankie Montas will get the ball for the Reds while Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Red Sox.

Montas has thrown 60 1/3 innings this season with a 4.63 ERA and 49 strikeouts. Montas held the Brewers to one run through the first five innings in his last start before he was the victim of a blown save. He was pulled with two runners on base before Lucas Sims allowed a three-run home run to Brewers' shortstop Willy Adames.

Montas has faced the Red Sox six times in his career, starting four of those games. In the six games against Boston, he has a 2.19 ERA in 24 2/3 innings, along with 24 strikeouts. Only one Red Sox player has faced Montas more than 10 times. Rafael Devers is 5-11 against him with a double and a walk.

Pivetta comes into Saturday's game with a 3.88 ERA on the season in 53 1/3 innings to go along with 59 strikeouts. Last time out, he went seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three runs on nine hits. He walked a batter and struck out four. The Red Sox have won three-straight games started by Pivetta.

Pivetta has faced the Reds seven times in his career, starting three of those games. He has tossed 24 2/3 innings against the Reds with a 2.92 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

Game two of the series starts at 4:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

