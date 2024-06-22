Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Boston Red Sox 5-2, Take First Game of Series

The Reds hit three home runs on the night and ended Boston's winning streak.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (3) reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, June 21, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Friday night, ending Boston's five-game winning streak.

The win improves the Reds to 36-39 while the Red Sox fall to 40-36.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Andrew Abbott Dominates

Abbott hasn't been a big strikeout pitcher so far in 2024, but he was on Friday night, striking out 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on four hits and walked one batter. Abbott's ERA dropped to 3.40 on the season.

Home Run Paradise

On a hot night in Cincinnati, it was a power hitter's paradise at Great American Ball Park on Friday night. Between the two teams, there were five solo home runs in the first three innings. Jeimer Candelario started it out with his 13th of the season in the bottom of the first. In the second, Jonathan India hit a ball into the left-field seats for his fifth of the year. Then, in the third inning, Candelario went deep again, his 14th of the season and his eighth home run in June.

Bullpen Holds the Lead

The Reds bullpen has gotten the job done all season long. It was no different on Friday. Fernando Cruz entered for Abbott in the sixth inning with a man on second and two outs. He got Connor Wong to strike out swinging. Sam Moll pitched a perfect seventh inning. Nick Martinez gave up a hit in the eighth, but that was it. Alexis Diaz pitched the ninth, allowing a hit before slamming the door for his 17th save of the season.

News and Notes

  • Candelario's eight home runs in June are the second-most in Major League Baseball.
  • The Reds played add-on in the seventh inning when two runs scored on a safety squeeze play by TJ Friedl.
  • Reds pitchers struck out 14 batters on the night and only walked one.
  • The Reds are 31-1 when leading after six innings this season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/News